 
 

Billie Eilish Reveals Her Secret Boyfriend in Documentary

Billie Eilish Reveals Her Secret Boyfriend in Documentary
Apple TV+
Celebrity

The 'Bad Guy' singer, who has been keeping her personal life private, shows for the first time her romantic relationship in Apple TV+'s 'Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry'.

  • Feb 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Like any other young people, Billie Eilish is also dating. The Grammy Award-winning artist, who has been relatively private about her love life, has just revealed her secret boyfriend in her documentary "Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry".

The 19-year-old singer shows her romantic relationship with Brandon Quention Adams, a songwriter and rapper who records as 7: AMP, whom Billie calls "Q," for the first time in the Apple TV+ film. She began dating Brandon in 2019 as the then-couple is seen holding hands and ice skating in the documentary.

Billie would profess her love for him over the phone, ending their phone conversations with an "I love you." However, the relationship didn't last as Billie reveals that he and Q broke up because they didn't want the same things in life.

"I didn't want the same things he wanted and I don't think that's fair," she says in the doc. "I don't think you should be in a relationship super-excited about things the other person couldn't care less about. There was a lack of effort. Like dude, you don't even have enough love to love yourself so you can't love me and you don't."

Still, she it's not easy for her to get over him. "I do love him, though, which is what made it harder," she adds. " 'Cause I'm not over him. I didn't find someone else. I didn't stop having love for him. I just, like, spent time away from him for a little bit and I was like, 'Wow. I'm missing so much because I'm worried about you all the time.' "

Despite her love for Q, their relationship didn't work because at the end of the day, Billie says, "I can't fix him. I tried."

"The World's a Little Blurry", which premieres on Apple TV+ on February 26, chronicles Billie's rise to stardom from her 2015's viral song "Ocean Eyes" to her 2020 Grammy Award win.

