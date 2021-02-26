 
 

Tory Lanez Fails to Get His Gag Order Relaxed in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

During the February 25 hearing at the Superior Court of California, a lawyer for the 'Jerry Sprunger' rapper alleges that one of the witnesses has been 'intimidated by the complaining witness.'

AceShowbiz - Rapper Tory Lanez has been denied a request to have his gag order relaxed surrounding his involvement in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case.

Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, was accused of firing a gun at the "Savage" hitmaker last summer (2020) following a dispute as they left a Hollywood Hills party together, resulting in Megan suffering bullet wounds to her feet.

He has since pleaded not guilty to felony assault and firearms charges, but with Megan openly calling Lanez out and sharing her side of the story on social media, he filed a motion in January, seeking permission to openly respond to the claims, insisting the protective order filed against him, which prohibits the Canadian from publicly addressing the situation, was "unfair."

However, the request was slapped down during a hearing at the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 25.

"We have two high-profile celebrities named as the defendant and the alleged victim in this case," the judge said, noting "the last thing" anyone wants is for social media remarks to be turned into evidence.

Defense attorney Shawn Holley also raised concerns by alleging one of the witnesses to the shooting has been "intimidated by the complaining witness," referring to Megan, although she didn't mention the hip-hop sensation by name.

The judge branded the claim "new issues" and halted further discussion at the hearing, suggesting it should be explored as a separate matter.

After the court date, Holley issued a statement to the New York Post, which read, "We are simply seeking a fair proceeding, which is difficult when [Megan] and her lawyer are able to speak about the evidence in the case, yet we are unable to refute their public statements because of the protective order."

