 
 

Ex-Olympic Gymnastics Coach John Geddert Takes Own Life After Being Charged With Human Trafficking

Ex-Olympic Gymnastics Coach John Geddert Takes Own Life After Being Charged With Human Trafficking
The body of the 63-year-old, who had ties with disgraced former gymnastics physician Larry Nassar, was found at the rest area off an interstate in Clinton County on Thursday afternoon, February 25.

  • Feb 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - A former U.S. Olympic Gymnastics coach, who had ties with disgraced former gymnastics physician Larry Nassar, has taken his own life. Just hours after a warrant charging him with human trafficking, racketeering and sexual assault was issued, John Geddert was found dead in Michigan with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In an official statement, Michigan State Police noted that the 63-year-old's body was found by its troopers at the rest area on EB I-96 in Clinton County at 3:24 P.M. on Thursday, February 25. The officials further stressed that investigation is ongoing, and no further details will be released at this time.

On Thursday morning, Geddert was slapped with 24 criminal charges, including six counts of human trafficking of a minor for forced labor and one count of lying to a peace officer during a violent crime investigation. He was also accused of committing at least one sexual assault, and was expected to turn himself in later the same day for a scheduled arraignment.

About the criminal charges, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel stated, "These allegations focus around multiple acts of verbal, physical and sexual abuse perpetrated by the defendant against multiple young women." She added, "I am grateful for these survivors coming forward to cooperate with our investigation and for bravely sharing their stories."

On the human trafficking charges, the Attorney General's office explained that they stemmed from allegations that the former owner of Lansing-area Twistars USA Gymnastics Club forced his athletes to "forced labor or services under extreme conditions that contributed to them suffering injuries and harm," and "then neglected those injuries that were reported to him."

Geddert was also alleged to be using "coercion, intimidation, threats and physical force to get [his athletes] to perform to the standard he expected." In addition, the Attorney General claimed that he "made false or misleading statements to authorities investigating Nassar for criminal sexual conduct."

Upon learning about Geddert's death, Nessel issued a statement that read, "My office has been notified that the body of John Geddert was found late this afternoon after taking his own life." She went on to express her disappointment as saying, "This is a tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved."

