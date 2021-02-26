Is Meghan Markle Hinting at 2nd Baby's Sex With Her Ring?

Spotify Celebrity

The Duchess of Sussex wears a sustainable sapphire ring during her appearance with her husband Prince Harry in Spotify's Stream On event, which fans think might give away the sex of their unborn child.

Feb 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - There might be a little more personal detail shared by Meghan Markle during her latest public appearance with Prince Harry. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently appeared in Spotify's Stream On event to talk about their podcast company Archewell Audio, but fans suspect that the former actress was subtly hinting at her second baby's sex with her accessory.

For the interview, the expectant duchess wore a citrus primavera peplum hem dress from Oscar de la Renta, which gave a glimpse of her baby bump. But it was her ring that got the viewers talking as they believe that she was letting the cat out of the bag that she and her husband Harry are expecting a baby girl by wearing a ring with pink gem stone.

The new ring on Meghan's right hand was an Ecksand rose-cut pink sapphire which retails at $1,144. Known for her love of eco-friendly style, the "Suits" alum opted for the piece of jewelry which was created using recycled gold and ethically-sourced diamonds from the Canadian brand. According to the website, the ring is available in 14k and 18k yellow gold.

Upon noticing her new accessory, eagle-eyed fans couldn't help wondering if there's a hidden meaning behind Meghan's pink sapphire ring. "Is the 'pink' ring an 'indication/hint' that it might be a little girl?" one wrote on Instagram. Another another asked if the ring was the duchess' "subtle way of saying I'm having a GIRL."

Meghan and Harry made use of Valentine's Day to announce that they are expecting another baby. The couple shared the good news along with a picture of them barefoot, in a garden setting, with Duchess Meghan showing off a baby bump as she lay on the grass with her head in her husband's lap. "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," a spokesperson for the couple additionally confirmed.

The news of her pregnancy comes months after Meghan revealed that she suffered a miscarriage last July. "Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few," she wrote in a New York Times essay on November 25, 2020.

The couple is already parents to a son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on May 6, 2019.