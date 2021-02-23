 
 

Meghan Markle's Baby Bump Is Visible in First Interview After Baby No. 2 News

Meghan Markle's Baby Bump Is Visible in First Interview After Baby No. 2 News
Spotify
Celebrity

The Duchess of Sussex, who is pregnant with her second child, and husband Prince Harry discuss their podcast company Archewell Audio in a joint interview for Spotify Stream On event.

  • Feb 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appeared at the Spotify Stream On event on Monday, February 22, marking the couple's first interview following second pregnancy announcement. In a video of the event, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen discussing their podcast company Archewell Audio.

For the interview, Harry dressed in a white shirt that he paired with black pants. As for Meghan, the former "Suits" actress looked gorgeous in a citrus primavera peplum hem dress from Oscar de la Renta. While it remains unclear when the interview was taken, people could see her growing baby bump beneath the dress. She was also cradling her belly at one point during the interview.

Sitting on a couch in their Santa Barbara house, the couple detailed the exciting future plans they have. "We're using podcasting to drive powerful conversations that inspire, challenge, and educate," Meghan and Harry introduced their company.

  See also...

"We created Archewell Audio to make sure that we can elevate voices that maybe aren't being heard and hear people's stories," Meghan elaborated during their segment of the video. "And the biggest part of this is to create this community of where you can share, that will encourage everybody else to then share their own vulnerabilities within that safe space," Harry added.

Meghan and Harry announced on Instagram that they are expecting another baby on Valentine's Day. The pair shared a beautiful black-and-white snap of themselves in a garden setting, featuring Meghan flaunting her baby bump as she lied on the grass with her head on her husband's lap. The unborn baby will join the pair's firstborn Archie.

Following the news, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and Prince Charles sent warm congratulations to the couple in a statement . "Her Majesty, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and the entire family are 'delighted' and wish them well," said a palace spokesman in the statement on Sunday, February 14. While it was said that the royals were told about the exciting news prior to the public announcement, Meghan's estranged half-sister claimed that her family learned about the news from media reports.

You can share this post!

Fans Are All for Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi's Romance After Twitter Finds Out Her Age
Related Posts
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Help Replace Damaged Roof of Women's Shelter After Winter Storm

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Help Replace Damaged Roof of Women's Shelter After Winter Storm

Queen Takes Punitive Action After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Won't Return to Royal Family

Queen Takes Punitive Action After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Won't Return to Royal Family

Meghan Markle Doesn't Tell Family About Second Pregnancy News, Half-Sister Samantha Says

Meghan Markle Doesn't Tell Family About Second Pregnancy News, Half-Sister Samantha Says

Meghan Markle's Estranged Father Has This Wish for Duchess of Sussex's Second Child

Meghan Markle's Estranged Father Has This Wish for Duchess of Sussex's Second Child

Most Read
Tim McGraw's Private Island in Bahamas Put on Sale
Celebrity

Tim McGraw's Private Island in Bahamas Put on Sale

Celebrities Who Lost Parents in Tragic Deaths

Celebrities Who Lost Parents in Tragic Deaths

Shanna Moakler 'Happy' for Travis Barker's Romance With Kourtney Kardashian Despite Apparent Diss

Shanna Moakler 'Happy' for Travis Barker's Romance With Kourtney Kardashian Despite Apparent Diss

LaKeith Stanfield Sparks Concern Anew After Brandishing Gun in TikTok Video

LaKeith Stanfield Sparks Concern Anew After Brandishing Gun in TikTok Video

Elton John Compares Olly Alexander to Freddie Mercury

Elton John Compares Olly Alexander to Freddie Mercury

HoneyKomb Brazy Clarifies Manner of Grandparents' Tragic Deaths

HoneyKomb Brazy Clarifies Manner of Grandparents' Tragic Deaths

Armie Hammer's Ex Paige Lorenze Accuses Him of Skin Branding

Armie Hammer's Ex Paige Lorenze Accuses Him of Skin Branding

Hilary Duff Hit With Lawsuit by Photographer She Confronted for Taking Pics of Her Kids in Park

Hilary Duff Hit With Lawsuit by Photographer She Confronted for Taking Pics of Her Kids in Park

Katy Perry Reminds Pregnant Halsey She Is 'About to Perform Real Miracle'

Katy Perry Reminds Pregnant Halsey She Is 'About to Perform Real Miracle'

Nadine Coyle Denies Getting Back Together With Baby Daddy Jason Bell

Nadine Coyle Denies Getting Back Together With Baby Daddy Jason Bell

Shoots Fired During Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg's Music Video Filming Leave 3 People Injured

Shoots Fired During Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg's Music Video Filming Leave 3 People Injured

Bella Thorne Demands Public's Apology to Britney Spears for Their 'Disgusting' Treatment

Bella Thorne Demands Public's Apology to Britney Spears for Their 'Disgusting' Treatment

Philip Seymour Hoffman Scholarship Established in His Honor at NYU

Philip Seymour Hoffman Scholarship Established in His Honor at NYU