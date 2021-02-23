Meghan Markle's Baby Bump Is Visible in First Interview After Baby No. 2 News

Spotify Celebrity

The Duchess of Sussex, who is pregnant with her second child, and husband Prince Harry discuss their podcast company Archewell Audio in a joint interview for Spotify Stream On event.

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appeared at the Spotify Stream On event on Monday, February 22, marking the couple's first interview following second pregnancy announcement. In a video of the event, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen discussing their podcast company Archewell Audio.

For the interview, Harry dressed in a white shirt that he paired with black pants. As for Meghan, the former "Suits" actress looked gorgeous in a citrus primavera peplum hem dress from Oscar de la Renta. While it remains unclear when the interview was taken, people could see her growing baby bump beneath the dress. She was also cradling her belly at one point during the interview.

Sitting on a couch in their Santa Barbara house, the couple detailed the exciting future plans they have. "We're using podcasting to drive powerful conversations that inspire, challenge, and educate," Meghan and Harry introduced their company.

"We created Archewell Audio to make sure that we can elevate voices that maybe aren't being heard and hear people's stories," Meghan elaborated during their segment of the video. "And the biggest part of this is to create this community of where you can share, that will encourage everybody else to then share their own vulnerabilities within that safe space," Harry added.

Meghan and Harry announced on Instagram that they are expecting another baby on Valentine's Day. The pair shared a beautiful black-and-white snap of themselves in a garden setting, featuring Meghan flaunting her baby bump as she lied on the grass with her head on her husband's lap. The unborn baby will join the pair's firstborn Archie.

Following the news, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and Prince Charles sent warm congratulations to the couple in a statement . "Her Majesty, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and the entire family are 'delighted' and wish them well," said a palace spokesman in the statement on Sunday, February 14. While it was said that the royals were told about the exciting news prior to the public announcement, Meghan's estranged half-sister claimed that her family learned about the news from media reports.