 
 

Meghan Markle Shows Baby Bump as She's Expecting Second Child With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle Shows Baby Bump as She's Expecting Second Child With Prince Harry
Instagram/Misan Harriman
Celebrity

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are celebrating Valentine's Day by officially announcing to their fans that they are having a new addition to their growing family.

  • Feb 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Duke & Duchess of Sussex are expecting another baby.

Prince Harry and his wife announced the news on Valentine's Day (14Feb21).

The two, whose son Archie will be two in May (21), shared a beautiful shot of themselves, barefoot, in a garden setting, with Duchess Meghan showing off a baby bump as she lay on the grass with her head in her husband's lap.

The news comes a year after the pair announced plans to step away from the royal glare and become a private couple, and days after she won her invasion of privacy battle against U.K. tabloid editors.

  See also...

Meghan took officials at Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Mail on Sunday and sister website MailOnline, to court after the 2019 publication of excerpts of a private letter she wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in August, 2018. The case was expected to go to trial in London, but last month (Jan21), Meghan's attorneys requested a summary judgement, insisting there was "no real prospect" of Associated Newspapers chiefs emerging victorious in the suit.

High Court Judge Mark Warby agreed, and last week (11Feb21), he ruled in the Duchess' favour, declaring the former actress "had a reasonable expectation that the contents of the letter would remain private," adding that the five articles published had "interfered with that reasonable expectation."

He continued, "Taken as a whole, the disclosures were manifestly excessive and hence unlawful. There is no prospect that a different judgment would be reached after a trial."

Although Meghan succeeded in winning her case on the grounds of privacy, she will still have to face a limited trial to determine who owns the copyright of the note, as defence lawyers claim she penned the five-page letter with the help of members of the communications team at her former Kensington Palace office.

Judge Warby admitted the argument "cannot be described as convincing, and seems improbable," but decided it was a matter to be resolved at trial.

In a statement issued after the news emerged, Meghan said, "(I am) grateful to the courts for holding Associated Newspapers and The Mail on Sunday to account for their illegal and dehumanising practices... For these outlets, it's a game. For me and so many others, it's real life, real relationships, and very real sadness. The damage they have done and continue to do runs deep."

You can share this post!

Nicki Minaj's Father Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in New York
Related Posts
Meghan Markle Wins Legal Battle Against British Tabloid Over Invasion of Privacy

Meghan Markle Wins Legal Battle Against British Tabloid Over Invasion of Privacy

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Privately Congratulate Princess Eugenie on Baby's Arrival

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Privately Congratulate Princess Eugenie on Baby's Arrival

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Treat Virtual Poetry Class to Surprise Appearance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Treat Virtual Poetry Class to Surprise Appearance

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Secret Meeting With California Gov Might Violate 'Megxit Deal'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Secret Meeting With California Gov Might Violate 'Megxit Deal'

Most Read
Larry King Leaves Out Wife Shawn in Handwritten Will
Celebrity

Larry King Leaves Out Wife Shawn in Handwritten Will

Ashley Judd in ICU With Serious Injuries After Nearly Losing Her Leg Following Rainforest Fall

Ashley Judd in ICU With Serious Injuries After Nearly Losing Her Leg Following Rainforest Fall

Dr. Dre's Mystery Lady During Dinner Date Revealed to Be 'Love and Hip Hop' Star Apryl Jones

Dr. Dre's Mystery Lady During Dinner Date Revealed to Be 'Love and Hip Hop' Star Apryl Jones

Keith Urban Involved in Altercation After Nicole Kidman Was 'Swatted' at Sydney Opera House

Keith Urban Involved in Altercation After Nicole Kidman Was 'Swatted' at Sydney Opera House

Esme Bianco Shows Disturbing Photos of Alleged Torture by Ex Marilyn Manson

Esme Bianco Shows Disturbing Photos of Alleged Torture by Ex Marilyn Manson

Apryl Jones Might Have Hinted at Dr. Dre Romance in 2020 Thanksgiving Post

Apryl Jones Might Have Hinted at Dr. Dre Romance in 2020 Thanksgiving Post

Famed Celebrity Lawyer Lisa Bloom Signs Second T.I. and Tiny Accuser

Famed Celebrity Lawyer Lisa Bloom Signs Second T.I. and Tiny Accuser

Apryl Jones Confirms She's 'Dating' Amid Dr. Dre Romance Rumors

Apryl Jones Confirms She's 'Dating' Amid Dr. Dre Romance Rumors

Beyonce's Mother Uncovers Singer's Makeup-Free Look in Rare Throwback Photo

Beyonce's Mother Uncovers Singer's Makeup-Free Look in Rare Throwback Photo

Larry King's Wife Shawn Keeps Her Grace in Response to Will Snub

Larry King's Wife Shawn Keeps Her Grace in Response to Will Snub

WNBC Reporter Katherine Creag Mourned After Unexpected Death at 47

WNBC Reporter Katherine Creag Mourned After Unexpected Death at 47

Priyanka Chopra Opens Up on How Her Life Changed After Marrying Neat-Freak Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Opens Up on How Her Life Changed After Marrying Neat-Freak Nick Jonas

Ciara Opens Up on What Makes Russell Wilson Sexy and Hot to Her

Ciara Opens Up on What Makes Russell Wilson Sexy and Hot to Her