 
 

Ava DuVernay and Regina King React After HFPA Confirm They Have No Black Members

Ava DuVernay and Regina King React After HFPA Confirm They Have No Black Members
WENN
Movie

The 'Selma' director and the 'Watchmen' actress suggest the fact that the Golden Globe organizers have no black members has been widely known for a long time.

  • Feb 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has confirmed they don't have any black members.

Following an investigation by the Los Angeles Times into the make-up of the group - who nominate and select the winners of the annual Golden Globe awards - the HFPA told the newspaper that the report is true, but it's an issue they're "committed to addressing." They gave no indication as to how they would be addressing their lack of diversity.

The Los Angeles Times piece found that while some of the 87 members of the HFPA are people of colour, there are no black members.

  See also...

Reflecting on the findings of the investigation on Twitter, director Ava DuVernay - who was nominated for a Golden Globe for her movie "Selma" back in 2015 - wrote alongside a link to a Hollywood Reporter article about the news, "Reveals? As in, people are acting like this isn't already widely known? For YEARS?"

Meanwhile, Regina King - whose movie "One Night In Miami…" has seen her nominated for the Best Director gong at this year's Globes - responded to DuVernay's tweet with a picture of rapper Drake pointing into the camera with a smile on his face. DuVernay then replied using a GIF featuring the text "those are the facts."

The upcoming Golden Globe Awards will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

Herman J. Mankiewicz biopic "Mank", directed by David Fincher and fronted by Gary Oldman, led the movie nominations with six nods. Netflix's hit royal drama series "The Crown" dominated the TV categories with a total of six mentions as well.

You can share this post!

FKA twigs Desperate to Support Shia LaBeouf's Dysfunction During Abusive Relationship
Related Posts
Regina King Among Female Directors Leading Movie Nominations at 2021 Golden Globes

Regina King Among Female Directors Leading Movie Nominations at 2021 Golden Globes

Regina King and Michael McKean Send Birthday Tribute for James Earl Jones

Regina King and Michael McKean Send Birthday Tribute for James Earl Jones

Regina King Celebrated Among Glamour's Women of the Year

Regina King Celebrated Among Glamour's Women of the Year

Regina King Has Difficult Conversations With Son About Police Brutality

Regina King Has Difficult Conversations With Son About Police Brutality

Most Read
Kate Hudson Understands Criticisms Over Her Autism Movie but Insists Lots of Love Was Put Into Film
Movie

Kate Hudson Understands Criticisms Over Her Autism Movie but Insists Lots of Love Was Put Into Film

Kate Winslet Thought She'd Died While Husband Blacked Out When Freediving for 'Avatar 2'

Kate Winslet Thought She'd Died While Husband Blacked Out When Freediving for 'Avatar 2'

Jennifer Lawrence Rumored to Join 'Fantastic Four' Reboot

Jennifer Lawrence Rumored to Join 'Fantastic Four' Reboot

Anne Hathaway Uncovers She Was 'Ninth Choice' for Andy Sachs in 'The Devil Wears Prada'

Anne Hathaway Uncovers She Was 'Ninth Choice' for Andy Sachs in 'The Devil Wears Prada'

Brett Ratner's Planned Hollywood Comeback Met With Severe Criticism From Time's Up

Brett Ratner's Planned Hollywood Comeback Met With Severe Criticism From Time's Up

Sienna Miller: Chadwick Boseman Emotional Hug on Last Day of '21 Bridges' Filming Felt Like Goodbye

Sienna Miller: Chadwick Boseman Emotional Hug on Last Day of '21 Bridges' Filming Felt Like Goodbye

Daniel Kaluuya Unsure If He Will Be Back for 'Black Panther 2'

Daniel Kaluuya Unsure If He Will Be Back for 'Black Panther 2'

Zack Snyder Dedicates His 'Justice League' Super Cut to Late Daughter Following Her Suicide

Zack Snyder Dedicates His 'Justice League' Super Cut to Late Daughter Following Her Suicide

Ryan Reynolds Flat-Out Denies Rumors of Green Lantern Cameo in Zack Snyder's 'Justice League'

Ryan Reynolds Flat-Out Denies Rumors of Green Lantern Cameo in Zack Snyder's 'Justice League'

Cameron Diaz Not Ruling Out Possibility of Acting With Drew Barrymore Again

Cameron Diaz Not Ruling Out Possibility of Acting With Drew Barrymore Again

Zack Snyder Not Getting Paid for 'Justice League' Director's Cut

Zack Snyder Not Getting Paid for 'Justice League' Director's Cut

Viggo Mortensen Kept Close Lid on Funding Issue During 'Falling' Production

Viggo Mortensen Kept Close Lid on Funding Issue During 'Falling' Production

Robbie Williams Enlists 'The Greatest Showman' Helmer to Direct His Biopic

Robbie Williams Enlists 'The Greatest Showman' Helmer to Direct His Biopic