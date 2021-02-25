Ava DuVernay and Regina King React After HFPA Confirm They Have No Black Members

WENN Movie

The 'Selma' director and the 'Watchmen' actress suggest the fact that the Golden Globe organizers have no black members has been widely known for a long time.

AceShowbiz - The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has confirmed they don't have any black members.

Following an investigation by the Los Angeles Times into the make-up of the group - who nominate and select the winners of the annual Golden Globe awards - the HFPA told the newspaper that the report is true, but it's an issue they're "committed to addressing." They gave no indication as to how they would be addressing their lack of diversity.

The Los Angeles Times piece found that while some of the 87 members of the HFPA are people of colour, there are no black members.

Reflecting on the findings of the investigation on Twitter, director Ava DuVernay - who was nominated for a Golden Globe for her movie "Selma" back in 2015 - wrote alongside a link to a Hollywood Reporter article about the news, "Reveals? As in, people are acting like this isn't already widely known? For YEARS?"

Meanwhile, Regina King - whose movie "One Night In Miami…" has seen her nominated for the Best Director gong at this year's Globes - responded to DuVernay's tweet with a picture of rapper Drake pointing into the camera with a smile on his face. DuVernay then replied using a GIF featuring the text "those are the facts."

The upcoming Golden Globe Awards will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

Herman J. Mankiewicz biopic "Mank", directed by David Fincher and fronted by Gary Oldman, led the movie nominations with six nods. Netflix's hit royal drama series "The Crown" dominated the TV categories with a total of six mentions as well.