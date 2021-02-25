FKA twigs Desperate to Support Shia LaBeouf's Dysfunction During Abusive Relationship

WENN Celebrity

The 'Cellophane' singer admits she felt like she was 'holding onto somebody else's dysfunction' when she was in a relationship with the former 'Transformers' actor.

AceShowbiz - FKA twigs had the feeling she was "holding onto somebody else's dysfunction" when she dated Shia LaBeouf.

The "Cellophane" hitmaker has accused the "Transformers" actor of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress during the course of their brief relationship in 2019 and she admits that when they were together, she felt like she was desperately trying to support his dysfunction when it was actually "his to hold."

Speaking about her relationship with LaBeouf, in a chat with "I May Destroy You" star Michaela Coel for The Face magazine, she said, "I felt like I was holding on to somebody else's dysfunction. And now I feel like I've given it back to him. It's his to hold and rightly so. He can hold it because it's not mine ... You know, it's important in this day and age that everybody's able to be accountable for their actions. And I don't mean in an 'outrage culture' kind of way, because I'm not really here for that either. I mean in a real, genuine, deep place that, thank GOODNESS, we are finally in, where women don't have to be quiet about that sort of thing anymore."

FKA twigs came forward to speak about what she had allegedly been through and she admitted it was a "big relief" when she finally decided to speak out because it felt like a "real step" for her and other women experiencing the same.

She added to Coel, "I felt like... a big relief … I felt like it was a real step, not just for me, (but also) for any women who, God forbid, are experiencing or have experienced that."