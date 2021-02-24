6ix9ine Shows Cease and Desist Letter Sent by Meek Mill Over 'ZAZA' Music Video

Instagram/WENN/Apega Music

AceShowbiz - The beef between Tekashi69 (6ix9ine) and Meek Mill doesn't show any sign of stopping. If anything, it further escalates after the former inserted footage of their verbal fight in his music video for his new song "ZAZA" which he released on Friday, February 19.

The trolling apparently prompts Meek and his team of lawyers to send a cease and desist letter to Tekashi as they tried to get the video removed from the internet. "Meek Mill wrote a letter to my lawyers. He said we are bullying him," he shared in a picture that he posted on Instagram before attaching the very letter in the next slide.

"HOW YOU START SOMETHING YOU CANT FINISH?????" he captioned the post. "HE WANT TO BE TAKEN OUT THE VIDEO BECAUSE PEOPLE ARE LAUGHING AT HIM."

The letter saw Meek's lawyers accusing Tekashi of unlawfully exploiting Meek's likeness for commercial benefit without his authorization or consent. They also asked for the video, which has gained more than 31 million total views as of now, to be removed from all public platforms.

Tekashi confronted Meek outside of a club in Miami on Saturday, February 13. In some videos that circulated online from the night, both were involved in a screaming match while bodyguards tried to stop things from getting physical.

According to Meek, Tekashi planned to ambush him as he waited for him outside the club. "The headline should be: he waited outside a restaurant and popped up with the cops recording with his phone out! He tried to line me up to go to jail!" Meek tweeted after the showdown.

"We did not run into eachother I was getting in my car he just popped out ....we almost was smoking on that 69 pack for the love of a viral moment ..... he tryna get something locked up no cap lol Why did he pick meeeee wtf lol. Then he said a Pooh shiesty bar to me wtf. I'm a real witness to that lol," he went on writing.