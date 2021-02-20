 
 

6ix9ine Trolls Meek Mill by Inserting Video of Their Confrontation in 'ZAZA' Music Video

Music

The 'GOOBA' rapper uses his music video as an opportunity to troll the 'All Eyes on You' spitter by putting a clip of them being engaged in a verbal fight while dissing fellow rapper Lil Durk in his rap.

  • Feb 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Leave it to Tekashi69 (6ix9ine) when it comes to trolling. On Friday, February 19, the "GOOBA" rapper released a music video for his track "ZAZA" and he used that as an opportunity to troll foe Meek Mill in the music video, on which he dissed fellow rapper Lil Durk.

Taking subliminal shots at Durk, who lost his friend King Von in shooting accident last year, Tekashi raps, "You ain't killed s**t, you let your man's die." He continues, "They killed your cousin and your man and you still ain't do s**t."

As for the music video, it is such a colorful one. The notorious online troll is seen enjoying a party with bikini-clad women who flaunt their derriere while having fun inside the pool. He also throws money at strippers and dancers.

The fun, however, suprisingly gets interrupted briefly as the scene cuts to footage from his and Meek's confrontation outside a club in Miami earlier this month. The clip sees the "TROLLS" rapper screaming at Meek.

He then raps, "Are you dumb? When you see me, you better run/ You got your gun? They caught that n***a lackin' like a b***h/ They killed your cousin and your man and you still ain't do s**t."

Tekashi took to his Instagram account to share a clip from the the music video. In the caption, he taunted Meek, "ALL THESE RAPPERS GOT MY NAME IN THEY MOUTH BUT WHEN THEY ME IN REAL LIFE THEY GOT EVERY EXCUSE IN THE WORLD. I KNOW! ZAZA. THE KING IS F***ING BACKKKKKKKKKK !!!!!"

Meek previously shared that Tekashi was planning to ambush him as he waited for him outside the club. "The headline should be: he waited outside a restaurant and popped up with the cops recording with his phone out! He tried to line me up to go to jail!" Meek tweeted after the showdown.

He went on detailing, "We did not run into eachother I was getting in my car he just popped out ....we almost was smoking on that 69 pack for the love of a viral moment ..... he tryna get something locked up no cap lol Why did he pick meeeee wtf lol. Then he said a Pooh shiesty bar to me wtf. I'm a real witness to that lol."

