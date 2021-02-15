 
 

Wack 100 Dubs Meek Mill a Loser for Dodging Fight With 6ix9ine During Confrontation

Wack 100 Dubs Meek Mill a Loser for Dodging Fight With 6ix9ine During Confrontation
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Ima Boss' emcee claims the Brooklyn rapper tried to send him to jail as the latter ambushed him in the parking lot outside of a club in Miami on Saturday night.

  • Feb 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Meek Mill has been dubbed a loser by Wack 100 for avoiding a physical confrontation with Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ine. The music executive seemed to mock the Philly rapper following his heated showdown with the New York City native on Saturday, February 13.

Taking to his Instagram account, Wack shared a picture of a rat and a mic while declaring, "Rats up one." He added in the caption, "@safaree was chased down right #SelectivePoliticing -I keep it real," suggesting that Meek should've fought 6ix9ine.

He continued, "If any man I gotta issue with approached me in a threatening way you will be attacked. Your team against mine if that's the set up. Either way it's suppose to be smoke. #RattsUp1 - Fact YOU GOT PULLED UP ON -- DONT GRAB THE CAMERA BALL YA FIST UP OR GRAB THE PEACE MAKER."

Wack elaborated his claim in a video addressed to his followers, "All you suckas and cowards making excuses, f**k that. The rat's up one. Microphones is zero. Rappers is zero. Everybody see what happened. This is real s**t. All you n****s, yo' lyrics, the way you carry yourself, you pop that s**t when the ball is in your court, but n***a when it's go time, it's go time."

"N***a pulled up, spittin' out his mouth, talking greasy. N***a that's a disgrace to the city you from," he added, "If you worried about the police, stop addressing the n***a," while writing in the caption, "IF YOUR WORRIED ABOUT THE CONSIQUENCE OF A BEEF STOP BEEFING."

Meek and 6ix9ine almost came to blows when they ran into each other outside a club in Miami on Saturday night. Both parties shared videos of their heated interaction as they had their own point of views of what happened that night.

  See also...

According to Meek, 6ix9ine trashed him for walking around with security. "I GOT MY OWN FIRE I DON'T NEED SECURITY IN THE CLUB," the "GOOBA" rapper screamed at the "Tupac Back" hitmaker.

He claimed that 6ix9ine tried to send him to jail, but he got the rainbow-haired star retreat by spitting on him. "The feds sent him to take me out wtf," he posted on Instagram. "had to spit on him so he retreated lol he really waited outside the club for me ... I thought I was dreaming wtf."

Meek later clarified on Twitter that 6ix9ine planned the ambush as the ex-convict waited for him outside the club. "The headline should be: he waited outside a restaurant and popped up with the cops recording with his phone out! He tried to line me up to go to jail!" he posted after the showdown.

"We did not run into eachother I was getting in my car he just popped out ....we almost was smoking on that 69 pack for the love of a viral moment ..... he tryna get something locked up no cap lol," he added in another tweet. "Why did he pick meeeee wtf lol. Then he said a Pooh shiesty bar to me wtf. I'm a real witness to that lol."

In his own video, 6ix9ine was heard alleging Meek's security was actually police. "You p***y, n***a," he yelled. "STOP LETTING THESE RAPPERS LIE TO YOU! THEY TO TOUGH FOR SECURITY MEEK MILL RUNNING AROUND WITH POLICE!!! THIS HOW YOU EXPOSE THESE FAKE GANGSTAS," 6ix9ine wrote in the now-deleted IG post.

He, however, continued to taunt Meek on social media following their confrontation. "This how n***as look like when they see me in REAL LIFE after talking s**t on the Internet," he wrote along with a picture of Meek looking shocked.

You can share this post!

Morgan Wallen's 'Dangerous' Is Unbeatable in Its Fifth Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200
Related Posts
Meek Mill Insists His New Music Streaming App Will Be Different From Spotify, Tidal and Apple

Meek Mill Insists His New Music Streaming App Will Be Different From Spotify, Tidal and Apple

Meek Mill Launches $2M Scholarship Fund for Underprivileged Kids in Philadelphia

Meek Mill Launches $2M Scholarship Fund for Underprivileged Kids in Philadelphia

Meek Mill 'Deactivating' Social Media After Dragged for Urging Rappers to Stop Beefing

Meek Mill 'Deactivating' Social Media After Dragged for Urging Rappers to Stop Beefing

Meek Mill Condemns Police Shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.

Meek Mill Condemns Police Shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.

Most Read
Ashley Judd in ICU With Serious Injuries After Nearly Losing Her Leg Following Rainforest Fall
Celebrity

Ashley Judd in ICU With Serious Injuries After Nearly Losing Her Leg Following Rainforest Fall

Keith Urban Involved in Altercation After Nicole Kidman Was 'Swatted' at Sydney Opera House

Keith Urban Involved in Altercation After Nicole Kidman Was 'Swatted' at Sydney Opera House

Famed Celebrity Lawyer Lisa Bloom Signs Second T.I. and Tiny Accuser

Famed Celebrity Lawyer Lisa Bloom Signs Second T.I. and Tiny Accuser

Apryl Jones Might Have Hinted at Dr. Dre Romance in 2020 Thanksgiving Post

Apryl Jones Might Have Hinted at Dr. Dre Romance in 2020 Thanksgiving Post

Apryl Jones Confirms She's 'Dating' Amid Dr. Dre Romance Rumors

Apryl Jones Confirms She's 'Dating' Amid Dr. Dre Romance Rumors

Beyonce's Mother Uncovers Singer's Makeup-Free Look in Rare Throwback Photo

Beyonce's Mother Uncovers Singer's Makeup-Free Look in Rare Throwback Photo

Larry King's Wife Shawn Keeps Her Grace in Response to Will Snub

Larry King's Wife Shawn Keeps Her Grace in Response to Will Snub

Priyanka Chopra Opens Up on How Her Life Changed After Marrying Neat-Freak Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Opens Up on How Her Life Changed After Marrying Neat-Freak Nick Jonas

Luke Evans 'Secretly' Having New Boyfriend

Luke Evans 'Secretly' Having New Boyfriend

Ciara Opens Up on What Makes Russell Wilson Sexy and Hot to Her

Ciara Opens Up on What Makes Russell Wilson Sexy and Hot to Her

Blac Chyna's Mom Accuses Daughter of Mimicking Her, Is 'Saddened' by Her Accomplishments

Blac Chyna's Mom Accuses Daughter of Mimicking Her, Is 'Saddened' by Her Accomplishments

Bam Margera Seeks Help for Manic Bipolar Disorder Following Disturbing Suicidal Rant

Bam Margera Seeks Help for Manic Bipolar Disorder Following Disturbing Suicidal Rant

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine Fuel Romance Rumors With Flirty Exchange

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine Fuel Romance Rumors With Flirty Exchange