Wack 100 Dubs Meek Mill a Loser for Dodging Fight With 6ix9ine During Confrontation

The 'Ima Boss' emcee claims the Brooklyn rapper tried to send him to jail as the latter ambushed him in the parking lot outside of a club in Miami on Saturday night.

Feb 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Meek Mill has been dubbed a loser by Wack 100 for avoiding a physical confrontation with Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ine. The music executive seemed to mock the Philly rapper following his heated showdown with the New York City native on Saturday, February 13.

Taking to his Instagram account, Wack shared a picture of a rat and a mic while declaring, "Rats up one." He added in the caption, "@safaree was chased down right #SelectivePoliticing -I keep it real," suggesting that Meek should've fought 6ix9ine.

He continued, "If any man I gotta issue with approached me in a threatening way you will be attacked. Your team against mine if that's the set up. Either way it's suppose to be smoke. #RattsUp1 - Fact YOU GOT PULLED UP ON -- DONT GRAB THE CAMERA BALL YA FIST UP OR GRAB THE PEACE MAKER."

Wack elaborated his claim in a video addressed to his followers, "All you suckas and cowards making excuses, f**k that. The rat's up one. Microphones is zero. Rappers is zero. Everybody see what happened. This is real s**t. All you n****s, yo' lyrics, the way you carry yourself, you pop that s**t when the ball is in your court, but n***a when it's go time, it's go time."

"N***a pulled up, spittin' out his mouth, talking greasy. N***a that's a disgrace to the city you from," he added, "If you worried about the police, stop addressing the n***a," while writing in the caption, "IF YOUR WORRIED ABOUT THE CONSIQUENCE OF A BEEF STOP BEEFING."

Meek and 6ix9ine almost came to blows when they ran into each other outside a club in Miami on Saturday night. Both parties shared videos of their heated interaction as they had their own point of views of what happened that night.

According to Meek, 6ix9ine trashed him for walking around with security. "I GOT MY OWN FIRE I DON'T NEED SECURITY IN THE CLUB," the "GOOBA" rapper screamed at the "Tupac Back" hitmaker.

He claimed that 6ix9ine tried to send him to jail, but he got the rainbow-haired star retreat by spitting on him. "The feds sent him to take me out wtf," he posted on Instagram. "had to spit on him so he retreated lol he really waited outside the club for me ... I thought I was dreaming wtf."

Meek later clarified on Twitter that 6ix9ine planned the ambush as the ex-convict waited for him outside the club. "The headline should be: he waited outside a restaurant and popped up with the cops recording with his phone out! He tried to line me up to go to jail!" he posted after the showdown.

"We did not run into eachother I was getting in my car he just popped out ....we almost was smoking on that 69 pack for the love of a viral moment ..... he tryna get something locked up no cap lol," he added in another tweet. "Why did he pick meeeee wtf lol. Then he said a Pooh shiesty bar to me wtf. I'm a real witness to that lol."

In his own video, 6ix9ine was heard alleging Meek's security was actually police. "You p***y, n***a," he yelled. "STOP LETTING THESE RAPPERS LIE TO YOU! THEY TO TOUGH FOR SECURITY MEEK MILL RUNNING AROUND WITH POLICE!!! THIS HOW YOU EXPOSE THESE FAKE GANGSTAS," 6ix9ine wrote in the now-deleted IG post.

He, however, continued to taunt Meek on social media following their confrontation. "This how n***as look like when they see me in REAL LIFE after talking s**t on the Internet," he wrote along with a picture of Meek looking shocked.