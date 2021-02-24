Cardi B Admits to Feeling 'Ugly and Underdeveloped' Prior to Plastic Surgery

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

The Bronx star shares with Mariah Carey in a new interview that after she earned enough money from dancing, which she started doing at the age of 18, she was finally able 'to afford to buy boobs.'

AceShowbiz - Cardi B is never one to feel shy about having plastic surgeries. Getting candid about surgically enhancing her beauty, the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker revealed to Mariah Carey in a new interview that she gained confidence thanks to the cosmetic surgery.

"New York is a melting pot, especially where I grew up in the Bronx. I'm Trini and I'm Dominican, and there's a lot of Dominicans that look a certain type of way," Cardi told the singer. "They have soft, pretty, curly hair. Growing up, guys would ask me weird questions like, 'If you’re Dominican, why is your hair so nappy?' I used to dye my hair, and people used to be like, 'Oh, your hair's so crunchy.' And it would make me feel so weird."

She also shared that she was always taunted for her "really skinny" figure as in her neighborhood, thick women with a curvy shape were praised. "Young boys would be like, 'Look at your flat ass. You ain't got no titties.' And it would make me feel so ugly and undeveloped," she went on to recall.

The Bronx star then shared that she started dancing at 18 and after she earned enough money, she was finally able "to afford to buy boobs, so every insecurity that I felt about my breasts was gone." She elaborated, "When I was 20, I went to the urban strip club, and in the urban strip clubs, you had to have a big butt. So, I felt insecure about that. It took me back to high school. So I got my ass done. And then I felt super confident."

This is not the first time for Cardi to get real about undergoing a plastic surgery. Back in 2019, the Grammy-winning raptress admitted to getting illegal butt injections in a Queens basement after giving birth to her daughter Kultur. "I just got my boobs redone," so she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "I feel good, but then sometimes I feel like not, you know? [When] your skin is stretched out."

The wife of Offset later playfully said, "Yes, my daughter f***ed me up! She did, she so did."