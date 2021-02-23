Nicholas Braun Hilariously Pitches Himself to Kim Kardashian Amid Kanye West Divorce

WENN/FayesVision/Avalon Celebrity

The 'Succession' star gets support from his famous friends including Lili Reinhart, Anna Camp and Christopher Mintz-Plasse after trying to shoot his shot with the reality TV star.

AceShowbiz - Nicholas Braun has tried his luck in wooing Kim Kardashian. Just days after the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star was reported to have filed for divorce from her husband Kanye West, the Greg Hirsch depicter on "Succession" hilariously pitched himself to her on social media.

The 32-year-old shot his shot with the reality star through an Instagram post. "This Kim and Kanye divorce news is just bumming me out. God damn... It hurts to think about how they're feeling and how she's feeling," he kicked off his nearly-three-minute clip. "I mean, I'm wondering at this point, where do they even go from here?"

"Where does she go... at this moment? 'Cause she's been through three marriages now and it's like, are you willing to even take a shot on a new guy at this point? Would you be down to meet a new person, totally just kind of different guy? One who could, you know, make you laugh a little bit or make you feel small cause he's so tall." the 6-foot-6 hunk further quipped. "Or, you know, just a guy who's reaching out, talking about her on the internet."

Nicholas went on to promote himself in the video. "A guy who makes a video like this and he's just sort of, like, trying to find a way to talk to her because he doesn't know anybody who knows her," he continued. "So, he's just sort of making a video that might possibly penetrate her - not the right word choice - but enter her sphere."

"And she might see him and go, 'Hmm, this is kind of different. You know, this guy is odd but maybe in a good way.' And he goes to himself, 'Yeah, you're right. There's something real here and there's something good,' " the actor concluded. " 'There's a deep understanding between these two souls.' "

The "How to Be Single" star's attempt was met with supportive reactions from his famous friends. One in particular was Anna Camp who simply exclaimed, "Yesssss." Lili Reinhart advised him, "Give her a little time… she'll come around." Christopher Mintz-Plasse joined in the fun by stating, "She'd be absolutely insane to pass up this opportunity."

While Nicholas expressed his interest in Kim, comedienne Roseanne Barr jokingly tried to seduce Kanye with her steamy pictures. Making use of Instagram on Friday, February 19, the 68-year-old put out a collage of pictures displaying her in a black swimsuit and captioned it, "Hey Kanye [heart-eyed emoji]."