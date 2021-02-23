 
 

Dr. Dre Raps About Divorce and Health Scare in New Song 'Detox'

The 56-year-old hip-hop icon has previewed his new song 'Detox', into which he channels his anger and frustration amid divorce battle against his estranged wife Nicole Young.

AceShowbiz - Dr. Dre is set to release new music soon. A snippet of his new song "Detox", into which he channeled his anger and frustration amid his divorce battle against estranged wife Nicole Young, has found its way out online. The song was previewed by DJ Silk on Instagram Live on Monday, February 22.

"Trying to kill me with them lies and that perjury," Dre raps on the song that features his former pupil KXNG Crooked. Referring to his health scare that forced him to get hospitalized, Dre continues, "ICU/ I see you tryna f**k me while I'm in surgery/ You know we don't tolerate that nonsense/ By any means get your hand out of my pocket."

Dr. Dre has been in legal battle against Nicole, who filed for divorce from the rap mogul in June 2020 after over 20 years of marriage. Nicole, who accused him of cheating and domestic abuse for years, demanded $2 million a month in spousal support amid their bitter divorce battle. Dre initially refused to pay such amount. However, he eventually agreed after he was hospitalized with a brain aneurysm.

In newly-released documents, Nicole asked the court to allow her access to the Brentwood home to collect her personal belongings there, adding that she noticed some different women wore her clothes while staying at the house. She claimed that she was forced to leave with a "bare minimum" of her stuff when she was kicked out of the house by drunk Dre back in April 2020.

Among the stuff that she allegedly left in the house were designer and vintage handbags, couture clothing and 20 fur coats. Nicole, who shares two children, a son named Truice Young and a daughter named Truly Young, with Dre, also expressed concern for her fur-made outfits that might get damaged without proper treatment.

