Roseanne Barr Tries to Seduce Kanye West With Bikini Pics Amid Kim Kardashian Divorce

Feb 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Roseanne Barr has hilariously shot her shot with Kanye West amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian. After the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star was reported to have filed legal papers to end her marriage to the "Stronger" spitter, the "Roseanne" alum tried to seduce him with bikini pictures.

On Friday, February 19, the 68-year-old comedienne took to Instagram to post a collage of pictures displaying her in a black swimsuit. In the photos, she made various poses including raising her hands on the air while grinning, and resting her hand on her hip. "Hey Kanye [heart-eyed emoji]," she wrote in the caption.

Many of Roseanne's fans were quick to leave their reactions to the post. One exclaimed, "looking amazing! The caption has my dying." Another raved, "Hell yes!!! best caption ever." A third additionally exclaimed, "You crack me up." Someone else chimed in, "Roseanne living is the Friday post we all needed."

Kim officially pulled the plug on her marriage to Kanye in February 2021. On how the "Follow God" rapper coped with their separation, a source told PEOPLE, "Kanye is seeing counselors and advisors to help him through this spot." The source further spilled that the current situation is "rough for him, and he isn't happy, but he's resigned to reality."

"He knew it was coming, but that doesn't make it any easier... This is a somber day for him," the so-called insider further said of the reeality star's divorce filing. Speaking on how Kanye took the marriage breakdown, the source noted, "It's as amicable as possible, but amicable doesn't mean joyful or ideal. It just means that they're being adults about the whole thing."

Kanye and Kim's marriage was said to have hit the rock bottom in 2018. "The turning point in Kim and Kanye's marriage was when he said that slavery was a choice," a source told Us Weekly as referring to his 2018 interview with TMZ. "They went through a really rough patch in the aftermath of that."

"Kim was completely mortified by Kanye's ridiculous and outrageous comments," the source continued claiming. "It took a lot for them to move past it, but they were able to eventually. But when Kanye told the world that he and Kim had discussed aborting North [in July 2020], it was the breaking point in their marriage."

"There was no turning back for Kim after that. She was able to brush off things that he said for shock value in the past, but she was in over her head as soon as he brought their children into it," the insider went on. "She thought it was utterly unacceptable and freaked out over the thought of North one day reading about it... From there, they were never able to get back to the place they were once in."

Kim and Kanye got married in 2014. Together, they share four children, 7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago and 1-year-old Psalm.