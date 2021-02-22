Scott Disick Invites GF Amelia Hamlin for Dinner With His Three Kids

Instagram Celebrity

Less than a week after confirming his romance with Lisa Rinna's daughter, the 'Flip It Like Disick' star is seen taking his three children to have a sweet treat in Miami with his new love.

Feb 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Scott Disick may have taken his relationship with Amelia Hamlin to a whole new level. Less than a week after confirming his romance with the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, the "Flip It Like Disick" star invited her to enjoy a dinner together along with his three children, whom he shares with Kourtney Kardashian.

On Saturday, February 20, the 37-year-old was captured taking his three kids, 11-year-old Mason, 8-year-old Penelope and 6-year-old Reign, to have a sweet treat at Sugar Factory in Miami. It could be seen that they were joined by his much-younger girlfriend. In one of several pictures obtained by Daily Mail, he was seen holding hands with his two younger kids.

Scott's 19-year-old girlfriend, meanwhile, was seen walking behind him next to a female friend. For the outing, she rocked a sexy one shoulder top, black jeans and a pair of Bottega Veneta heels. He, meanwhile, sported a gray hoodie, cargo pants and blue Nike sneakers. He also showed off his new cotton candy pink hair.

Offering more details about Scott and Amelia's date night with his family was E! News. An eyewitness told the outlet that they were "seated in a booth with the three kids directly between them, and their friends across from them."

"They were all super excited to be there and loved every single dish they received. Scott and Amelia were super sweet and playful with all of the kids," the eyewitness added. "After dinner, Scott, Mason and Amelia were tickling Reign and Penelope and they were gleaming and laughing with joy."

"Before heading out, they all stopped at the candy retail store and Amelia was helping Penelope scoop candy into her bag," the onlooker further detailed. "And at one point, Reign noticed his mom in a photo on the wall and screamed, 'Mommy!' "

This was not the first time the young model joined her boyfriend enjoying a meal with his kids though. One day prior, the group was caught on camera having lunch outdoors in South Beach with a former Kardashian family friend, Larsa Pippen, and some other pals.

The outings came just days after Amelia and Scott went Instagram official with their relationship. At the time, the father of three shared one photo of them with a caption that read, "why so serious." He then added another livelier post and penned, "just kiddin."

Amelia and Scott were first linked to each other in October 2020. The twosome were spotted attending Kendall Jenner's Halloween party together. Before dating Amelia, Scott was in a relationship with Sofia Richie. The two, however, parted ways in the summer of 2020.