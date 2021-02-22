 
 

'RHOA': Kenya Moore Claims She Heard Sex Noises Amid StripperGate

Kenya grills everyone if they heard similar noises after Cynthia Bailey's wild bachelorette party and concludes that it must have been Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam who hooked up with a male stripper.

  • Feb 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Sunday, February 21 episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" chronicled Cynthia Bailey's wild bachelorette party that saw the ladies enjoying a raunchy performance by male stripper Michael "B.O.L.O THE ENTERTAINER" Bolwaire. Porsha Williams appeared to get carried away as she threw some dollar bills his way.

Not stopping there, she was also seen rubbing her backside up against his erect penis. Everyone shared the sentiment as they begged him to stay and party with them even after the cameras stopped rolling.

After the crew left the house, the Housewives excitedly covered every camera that they saw so that they could go as wild as they wanted to. However, they missed one camera that was put outside as it captured some of what happened inside the house. The male stripper could be seen doing some wild dancing on newbie Drew Sidora, while Porsha was making out with LaToya Ali.

  See also...

The night continued but Kenya Moore, Cynthia and a few others decided to call it a night and go to bed earlier while some others still enjoyed the party. Around 6 A.M. the next morning, Kenya woke up and said that she heard sex noises coming from Porsha's second bedroom. B.O.L.O. apparently stayed the night as he was seen leaving the house later.

Kenya then grilled everyone if they also heard what she heard. After examining everyone's answers, she concluded that it must have been Porsha and Tanya Sam who hooked up with the stripper. Kenya, however, didn't specifically name any names in the episode.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in December 2020, Kenya made the same claims. "I heard a lot -- and other people heard a lot, very specific things. Very specific things and very specific voices," so she shared.

Kenya revealed that she found it unfair "that people will call that pot-stirring" as she argued, "We are a cast, and we are in a cast house, and if something happens like that in a cast house while you are working, then it should be discussed. You can't do that at McDonald's! You can't go in the bathroom at McDonald's and have sex with someone and think it's OK because hey, you know, you were in the closet. No. You're at work."

