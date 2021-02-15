Scott Disick Goes Instagram Official With Girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin

Instagram Celebrity

The self-proclaimed Lord Disick of the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' has finally confirmed his relationship with the 19-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna.

AceShowbiz - Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin have gone Instagram official with their romance.

The 37-year-old TV star and Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's daughter, 19, have been linked since last year (20), when they were spotted at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party together, but Scott has only just confirmed the romance with some new online snaps.

He shared one picture of the lovers with the caption, "why so serious," before adding a happier image and writing, "just kiddin."

The photos, showing Scott's newly-dyed blonde hair, were taken during a romantic date night in Miami, Florida, where the pair has been enjoying a loved-up vacation.

Scott split from longtime girlfriend Sofia Richie last summer (20), and reports suggest he is smitten with Amelia.

A source, who spotted Scott and Amelia on the beach in Miami, told E! News, "They seemed to be having a very relaxing time. They looked very much in love. They were really chill and relaxed with a couple of friends."

Meanwhile, Scott and Amelia have been photographed enjoying their Miami getaway. Photos of the good-looking pair, which emerged on Sunday, feature the couple holding hands during a walk on the beach and putting on a display of public affection in a hotel pool.

Model Hamlin, who is almost 20 years younger than her boyfriend, in Rinna and Harry Hamlin's youngest daughter. Disick is her first beau since she ended her 17-month romance with Mercer Wiederhorn.