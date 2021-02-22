Ted Cruz Accused of Gaslighting by Handing Out Water Bottles After Cancun Fiasco

Twitter Celebrity

Twitter users are mocking the Texas governor for seemingly trying to rebuild his image in the wake of his controversial trip to Mexico amid winter storm in his state.

Feb 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ted Cruz's attempt to make amends after abandoning his state amid massive snow storm isn't well appreciated by social media users. The Texas governor is now further mocked by his haters after he posted pictures of him helping those in needs of clean water for drinks.

On Saturday, February 20, Cruz made use of his Twitter and Instagram page to share photos of him handing out water bottles in Texas. Wearing a mask, he was seen personally unloading a carton of water from an SUV. He captioned the post simply with "#texasstrong."

Many, however, questioned the motive of Cruz's kind act as they accused him of staging it for a "photo op" and called it a show of "fake compassion." One person tweeted, "I like you Ted but the left could care less what you do. This photo opp isnt gonna help. Most rational people know you did nothing wrong by going to cancun besides not taking a private jet."

"AOC raised 3 million dollars and volunteered at a food bank and you...helped to load a case of water in a staged photo?" another wrote, comparing his act to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's works to help Texans. A third one commented, "Ted got caught. Double overtime will not cure what you are."

Another lashed out at the Republican politician, "This gaslighting motherf**ker. F**k Ted Cruz." A fifth commenter demanded his resignation, "Don't pretend now that you care about helping, you need to resign!!" while someone else threw expletives at him, "Oh, f**k off. F**k right off."

Seemingly unfazed by the constant criticism, Cruz returned to Instagram on Sunday to share photos showing him doing another good deed. "Served some delicious #Houston bbq to @firefightershou, IAFF, & local law enforcement yesterday with @thenew93q to thank our first responders following these unprecedented snow storms," he wrote in the caption.

Cruz was under fire after fleeing Texas, which was in the middle of power crisis due to winter storm, for a trip to Cancun with his family. In a statement of apology, the Texas governor claimed he only accompanied his daughters on a trip with their friends and that he was planning to return the next day.

"With school cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon," he claimed. "My staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas. We want our power back, our water on, and our homes warm. My team and I will continue using all our resources to keep Texans informed and safe."

Cruz was later spotted taking a flight back to the U.S. on Thursday afternoon, hours after offering his apology for his trip. It was reported that he booked his return ticket to the U.S. on Thursday morning at 6 A.M., just hours before the flight.

His wife Heidi Cruz and their two daughters, Caroline, 12, and Catherine, 10, were seen arriving back in Texas on Saturday.