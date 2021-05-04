 
 

Ted Cruz Roasted for His Jason Bourne-Standard in Criticizing CIA's Inclusive Recruitment Ad

The Texas senator becomes the subject of mockery after commenting on the agency's ad by claiming that CIA agents have 'come a long way from' Matt Damon's fictional character.

  • May 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ted Cruz has become the butt of the joke after slamming CIA's recruitment ad. The Texas senator attempted to criticize the agency's message with the ad by comparing its agents to Jason Bourne, but it has since backfired.

The ad in question celebrates diversity and inclusivity as it highlights a female cisgender agent of color. In the said ad that Cruz reposted on Twitter, the CIA agent describes herself as saying, "I am a woman of color. I am a cisgender millennial. I have been diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder. I am intersectional."

Unimpressed Cruz then weighed in on it, writing along with the video, "If you're a Chinese communist, or an Iranian Mullah, or Kim Jong Un...would this scare you?" He added, "We've come a long way from Jason Bourne."

Ted Cruz's Tweet

Ted Cruz criticized CIA's recruitment ad.

It didn't take long for other Twitter users to mock the Republican politician over his comment on the ad, pointing out that Jason Bourne is a fictional character. "Jason Bourne is a fictional character, Ted. He doesn't scare the boogeymen, and neither did you," one person reacted to Cruz's post.

Another asked the senator, "You know jason bourne wasn't real right?" A third one similarly remarked, "You know Jason Bourne is fictional, right? The CIA has to recruit real people. Resign." Someone else reminded him, "Senator, Jason Bourne is a fictional character. The CIA has real people in it who do real work on behalf of our nation. Celebrate the reality of those who serve."

"If a secret agent scares the people they are trying to spy on, isn't that counterproductive, Senator?" one person argued, before adding, "(Jason Bourne is fiction, btw.)" Another added, "Jason Bourne ? We've had enough fiction from the Republican Party."

This isn't the first time Cruz makes a Jason Bourne reference when criticizing law enforcement agency. Back in 2019, he blasted the FBI's and the Department of Justice's handling of the Trump-Russia investigation by comparing it to Matt Damon's character in the "Bourne" movie series. "What was going on here -- this wasn't Jason Bourne, this was Beavis and Butt-Head," he said during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

