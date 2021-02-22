NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Is First-Time Father After Welcoming First Child With Fiancee

Instagram Celebrity

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his fiancee Brittany Matthews make use of Instagram to introduce their newborn baby girl, whom they named Sterling Skye Mahomes.

Feb 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Patrick Mahomes. More than four months after confirming his fiancee Brittany Matthews' pregnancy, the NFL star finally became a first-time father as he welcomed their first child together.

The 25-year-old broke the happy news via Instagram on Sunday, February 21. Posting a picture of the tot's tiny hand with theirs while the new mom flaunted a necklace bearing the word "Sterling", he penned, "Sterling Skye Mahomes. 2/20/21 [red heart emoji]."

Patrick's post has since been flooded with positive comments from many. One in particular was his younger brother Jackson Mahomes who exclaimed, "YOU WILL BE THE BEST DAD!!! CANT WAIT FOR ALL THE ADVENTURES!!" Fellow NFL star Dez Bryan additionally raved, "Congratulations." Darius Leonard sent out similar sentiment, "Congratulations bro!"

Also posting the identical snap on her own Instagram page was Patrick's fiancee Brittany. Though generally offered similar message in her caption, she did add a few more details about her new bundle of joy. She noted that their baby girl weighed 6lbs 11oz at the time of her birth.

The baby news came after just a few days after Brittany treated her Instagram followers to her maternity pictures. Alongside photos of her posing with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback while resting their hands on her growing belly, she simply stated, "My King." She went on to unveil some more images with a message that read, "Ready to meet you baby girl."

Patrick and Brittany made public her pregnancy back in late September 2020. The pair turned to their respective Instagram accounts to put out a photo of her holding up a sonogram photo with him hugging her from behind.

The lovebirds have been together since high school and got engaged on September 1, 2020. The footballer popped the big question after the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV ring ceremony and one day after she celebrated her 25th birthday.