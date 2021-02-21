 
 

Nadine Coyle Denies Getting Back Together With Baby Daddy Jason Bell

The former Girls Aloud member rules out marriage as she sets the record straight on the rumors suggesting she's back on with her former boyfriend after they were seen holding hands.

  • Feb 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Pop star Nadine Coyle has dismissed rumours of a romantic reconciliation with her ex, Jason Bell, insisting they are just "friends."

The former couple split in 2019 after 11 years together but were seen holding hands when the former American football quarterback took part in U.S. talent show "Strictly Come Dancing" last year (20), sparking speculation suggesting he and Nadine's relationship was back on.

However, the former Girls Aloud singer, who shares seven-year-old Aniya with Jason, is adamant that isn't the case.

She told Hello! magazine, "Jason is one of my closest friends. We get on great, are very complimentary of each other and both take care of Anaiya."

And even if the pair was to reconcile, the "Insatiable" star wouldn't be interested in tying the knot even though they were once engaged.

She said, "I've never really wanted to get married. Perhaps it's because I don't want to be the centre of attention as a bride."

"So I've no plans to marry yet - or even ever."

Following their separation, the couple seemingly share a healthy co-parenting relationship as they often posted a family picture together.

In a June post, Nadine wrote on Instagram along with their pictures with little Anaiya, "Happy Father's Day Jason!!! I'm not one for gushy words & a joke feels inappropriate so here is an insta post instead!!"

Several months later, Jason shared photos from his Thanksgiving dinner with daughter and baby mama. "Had a wonderful Thanksgiving with these two," the athlete penned. "I'm so thankful for these special memories."

