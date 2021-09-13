Nadine Coyle Hopeful to Get a Visit From Sarah Harding's Spirit

WENN/Lia Toby Celebrity

When her Girls Aloud bandmate passed away in August, the 'Insatiable' singer mourns the loss by admitting that she could not think of words that could possibly express how she feels about her.

AceShowbiz - Nadine Coyle has called on the spirit of her late Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding to haunt her, because she'll be glad to be near her again.

The "Insatiable" singer admits she hasn't stopped thinking about Sarah since she lost her battle with cancer earlier this month (August 2021), and though she knows her friend isn't alive anymore, she's hopeful she'll get the chance to feel her presence again.

Posting a series of photos of the friends in happier times on Instagram, Nadine wrote, "One week without you!! Thinking of you all day everyday & trying to imagine how your new journey is going. Please feel free to come visit me anytime."

"I know lots of people will want some Sarah spirit time so I can wait my turn. I hope you now know how much you are loved & how you impacted so many lives by being wholeheartedly yourself. Always an inspiration, always a shining light & always my friend!!"

Nadine previously admitted she was "absolutely devastated" by Sarah's death. In an Instagram note following the tragedy, she wrote, "I can't think of words that could possibly express how I feel about this girl & what she means to me!! I know so many of you will be feeling this way. For now I'm sending so much love to you!!!"

Meanwhile, Nadine and Sarah's bandmate, Nicola Roberts, is already convinced she has spotted a sign from her friend since she passed away. In a touching tribute to the blonde beauty, she wrote, "A white butterfly flew past my window this morning before I knew, it must have been you."