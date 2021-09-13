 
 

Nadine Coyle Hopeful to Get a Visit From Sarah Harding's Spirit

Nadine Coyle Hopeful to Get a Visit From Sarah Harding's Spirit
WENN/Lia Toby
Celebrity

When her Girls Aloud bandmate passed away in August, the 'Insatiable' singer mourns the loss by admitting that she could not think of words that could possibly express how she feels about her.

  • Sep 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nadine Coyle has called on the spirit of her late Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding to haunt her, because she'll be glad to be near her again.

The "Insatiable" singer admits she hasn't stopped thinking about Sarah since she lost her battle with cancer earlier this month (August 2021), and though she knows her friend isn't alive anymore, she's hopeful she'll get the chance to feel her presence again.

Posting a series of photos of the friends in happier times on Instagram, Nadine wrote, "One week without you!! Thinking of you all day everyday & trying to imagine how your new journey is going. Please feel free to come visit me anytime."

  See also...

"I know lots of people will want some Sarah spirit time so I can wait my turn. I hope you now know how much you are loved & how you impacted so many lives by being wholeheartedly yourself. Always an inspiration, always a shining light & always my friend!!"

Nadine previously admitted she was "absolutely devastated" by Sarah's death. In an Instagram note following the tragedy, she wrote, "I can't think of words that could possibly express how I feel about this girl & what she means to me!! I know so many of you will be feeling this way. For now I'm sending so much love to you!!!"

Meanwhile, Nadine and Sarah's bandmate, Nicola Roberts, is already convinced she has spotted a sign from her friend since she passed away. In a touching tribute to the blonde beauty, she wrote, "A white butterfly flew past my window this morning before I knew, it must have been you."

You can share this post!

Carly Pearce 'Blown Away' Lowest Point Album Has Landed Her CMA Awards Nominations

MTV VMAs 2021: Conor McGregor Fights, Throws Drink at Machine Gun Kelly on Red Carpet
Related Posts
Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts 'Devastated' by Sarah Harding's Death

Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts 'Devastated' by Sarah Harding's Death

Nadine Coyle Denies Getting Back Together With Baby Daddy Jason Bell

Nadine Coyle Denies Getting Back Together With Baby Daddy Jason Bell

Nadine Coyle Cancels U.K. and Ireland Tour Dates Due to 'Many Reasons'

Nadine Coyle Cancels U.K. and Ireland Tour Dates Due to 'Many Reasons'

Most Read
Watch Offset's Reaction After He Almost Gets Bitten by Lion Cub in Dubai
Celebrity

Watch Offset's Reaction After He Almost Gets Bitten by Lion Cub in Dubai

Kim Kardashian Sparks Legal Feud With Neighbors Over Plans to Build Bunker

Kim Kardashian Sparks Legal Feud With Neighbors Over Plans to Build Bunker

Britney Spears Denies Photoshop and Filter Claims as She Strips Down to Her Thong in New Video

Britney Spears Denies Photoshop and Filter Claims as She Strips Down to Her Thong in New Video

Wendy Williams Appears Sick in Bathrobe After Canceling Promotional Events Due to 'Health Issues'

Wendy Williams Appears Sick in Bathrobe After Canceling Promotional Events Due to 'Health Issues'

Trina Engaged to Ray Almighty, Flaunting Her Engagement Ring on Instagram Live

Trina Engaged to Ray Almighty, Flaunting Her Engagement Ring on Instagram Live

Bill Cosby Halts Comeback Tour as Playboy Mansion Sexual Assault Case Is Reopened

Bill Cosby Halts Comeback Tour as Playboy Mansion Sexual Assault Case Is Reopened

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Claims He Was Hacked After Posting Ring Pic on Instagram

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Claims He Was Hacked After Posting Ring Pic on Instagram

Shaquille O'Neal Leaves Tinder Because His 'Hot' Match Didn't Believe It's Him

Shaquille O'Neal Leaves Tinder Because His 'Hot' Match Didn't Believe It's Him

Actor Antony Sher Diagnosed with Terminal Illness

Actor Antony Sher Diagnosed with Terminal Illness

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards React to Daughter's Shocking 'Abusive Household' Claims

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards React to Daughter's Shocking 'Abusive Household' Claims

Yung Miami Unfollows Joie Chavis After Diddy PDA Pics

Yung Miami Unfollows Joie Chavis After Diddy PDA Pics

Kim Kardashian Posts Photo of Son Saint in Wheelchair After His Arm Breaks 'in a Few Places'

Kim Kardashian Posts Photo of Son Saint in Wheelchair After His Arm Breaks 'in a Few Places'

Gayle King Makes No Apologies for Playing 'Third Wheel' on Oprah's Vacations

Gayle King Makes No Apologies for Playing 'Third Wheel' on Oprah's Vacations