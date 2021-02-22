 
 

Paloma Faith 'In a Lot of Pain' After Delivering Second Child via C-Section: 'But It's Worth It'

Paloma Faith 'In a Lot of Pain' After Delivering Second Child via C-Section: 'But It's Worth It'
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Only Love Can Hurt Like This' singer is 'elated' to meet her newborn baby girl although she struggles with her Caesarean section recovery and breastfeeding.

  • Feb 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - British singer Paloma Faith is a new mum.

The "Only Love Can Hurt Like This" star gave birth to her second child, a daughter, with her husband Leyman Lahcine on Saturday (20Feb21), and although she is thrilled with the new arrival, Paloma confessed she is already "exhausted" as she deals with the pain of her Caesarean section recovery and breastfeeding.

"Well I'm not pregnant anymore! I had a planned c section yesterday," she posted on Instagram on Sunday, alongside a snap of her baby girl's foot and another of Paloma in hospital.

"I'm in a lot of pain and didn't sleep last night but it's worth it to see and meet the new little cherub I have infront of me. It's been about 30 hours and already I'm Exhausted, sore and my nipples are on fire with a baby piranha that wants to kill me... (sic)."

  See also...

"But I am of course elated!" she continued. "This baby couldn't be more loved or wanted if she tried (yes I have two gals)."

Paloma admitted she was doing her best to nurse her little one, despite previously finding it "too hard" on her body with the couple's first child, a four-year-old daughter, but she is "trying anyway" even though her "nipples are on fire."

Wrapping up her post, she added, "Lost a litre of blood and I'm in so much pain despite the pain killers. The joys!"

Paloma has been open about her struggles to expand her family, revealing her new daughter was conceived after six rounds of in vitro fertilisation.

You can share this post!

Nadine Coyle Denies Getting Back Together With Baby Daddy Jason Bell
Related Posts
Paloma Faith Reveals Weak Pregnancy Is Due to 'Scarring' From Her Last Birth

Paloma Faith Reveals Weak Pregnancy Is Due to 'Scarring' From Her Last Birth

Paloma Faith 'Overwhelmed by Guilt' for Not Doing Enough to Fight Climate Change

Paloma Faith 'Overwhelmed by Guilt' for Not Doing Enough to Fight Climate Change

Paloma Faith Praying She Won't Have Early Labor as She's Hospitalized With Abdominal Cramps

Paloma Faith Praying She Won't Have Early Labor as She's Hospitalized With Abdominal Cramps

Paloma Faith Laments Over Heightened Anxiety Caused by COVID-19 Fear During Park Outing

Paloma Faith Laments Over Heightened Anxiety Caused by COVID-19 Fear During Park Outing

Most Read
Man Claims Kodak Black Stole His Girl Amid Mellow Rackz Engagement Rumors
Celebrity

Man Claims Kodak Black Stole His Girl Amid Mellow Rackz Engagement Rumors

Elton John Slimming Down During Covid-19 Pandemic

Elton John Slimming Down During Covid-19 Pandemic

Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Presents 3 Stylish Looks During New York Fashion Week Runway Debut

Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Presents 3 Stylish Looks During New York Fashion Week Runway Debut

Asian Doll Claims to Be the Love of King Von's Life

Asian Doll Claims to Be the Love of King Von's Life

Alabama Rapper HoneyKomb Brazy's Issue May Have Caused Grandparents' Deaths in House Fire

Alabama Rapper HoneyKomb Brazy's Issue May Have Caused Grandparents' Deaths in House Fire

Queen Takes Punitive Action After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Won't Return to Royal Family

Queen Takes Punitive Action After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Won't Return to Royal Family

Joe Biden's Brother Seen Maskless at Floyd Mayweather's Extravagant Birthday Party Amid Pandemic

Joe Biden's Brother Seen Maskless at Floyd Mayweather's Extravagant Birthday Party Amid Pandemic

Megan Thee Stallion Defends Beau Pardison Fontaine Amid Concerns Over Alleged Fight Video

Megan Thee Stallion Defends Beau Pardison Fontaine Amid Concerns Over Alleged Fight Video

Jaime King's Estranged Husband Welcomes Baby Son With Girlfriend Cyn

Jaime King's Estranged Husband Welcomes Baby Son With Girlfriend Cyn

Natti Natasha Strips Off to Bare Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With First Child

Natti Natasha Strips Off to Bare Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With First Child

Internet Finds Megan Thee Stallion's Self-Edited Magazine Pictures 'Bland'

Internet Finds Megan Thee Stallion's Self-Edited Magazine Pictures 'Bland'

Sen. Ted Cruz Attributes Cancun Trip to Being 'a Good Dad' Amid Backlash for Fleeing Frozen Texas

Sen. Ted Cruz Attributes Cancun Trip to Being 'a Good Dad' Amid Backlash for Fleeing Frozen Texas

Melissa Benoist Stands With FKA Twigs Amid Sexual Abuse Claims Against Shia LaBeouf

Melissa Benoist Stands With FKA Twigs Amid Sexual Abuse Claims Against Shia LaBeouf