 
 

Asian Doll Claims to Be the Love of King Von's Life

Asian Doll Claims to Be the Love of King Von's Life
Instagram
Celebrity

Prior to this, Asian defended herself for referring to herself as 'Queen Von' despite having reportedly broken up with the Chicago rapper before he died in November 2020.

  • Feb 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Asian Doll (Asian Da Brat) is adamant about being the only woman in King Von's heart prior to his tragic death in late 2020. Despite the huge backlash that she has been receiving over the claims, the "Poppin' " raptress is apparently unbothered as she calls herself Von's soulmate in a new tweet.

Taking to her Twitter account on Thursday, February 18, Asian wrote to her followers, "I'm the love of VON life DONT involve me in S**t." Alluding that she wasn't interested in others' business, she went on saying, "I don't see S**t I don't care." The raptress also revealed that she's "on a mission" and "nobody stopping this s**t fasho."

  See also...

Fans loved the attitude. "Period if she know von loved her nothing else matters," someone commented. "Exactly mind your business and keep pushing," another fan praised Asian. Meanwhile, someone added, "All she does is make music and mind her business."

However, some others doubted her as one questioned, "Chile did he tell you that or are you just assuming?" Someone also said, "He care for her deeply but she wasn't the love of his life . All this s**t on here be cap."

Prior to this, Asian defended herself for referring to herself as "Queen Von" despite having reportedly broken up with the Chicago rapper before he died. "I use to rock shirts with Von name on it I use to wear his clothes I use to bang his set I talked like him since day1 been rapping like him he I been 'queen von/ granddaughter,' " she tweeted on January 14. "I been posting this man everything I'm doing now I BEEN DID WHILE HE WAS HERE don't hate I'm blessed."

At one point, she was rumored to be suicidal because of the endless criticism. "I will go somewhere real soon & find peace within myself," so she wrote in a concerning tweet. Asian, however, denied the speculations. "Akademiks is getting paid to bash me.. pay him no mind," so she told her followers. "Still happy..... literally."

You can share this post!

Meek Mill Calls Out 'Internet Antics' Following Backlash Over Kobe Bryant Lyric
Related Posts
Asian Doll Apologizes After Calling Indian Food 'Nasty'

Asian Doll Apologizes After Calling Indian Food 'Nasty'

Asian Doll and Popp Hunna React to Dating Rumors

Asian Doll and Popp Hunna React to Dating Rumors

Boskoe100 Once Advised Asian Doll Not to Get Plastic Surgery

Boskoe100 Once Advised Asian Doll Not to Get Plastic Surgery

King Von's Ex Asian Doll Insists That She's 'Been Queen Von' Despite Backlash

King Von's Ex Asian Doll Insists That She's 'Been Queen Von' Despite Backlash

Most Read
Gorilla Glue Girl Claims Her GoFundMe Is Under Investigation After Fraud Accusations
Celebrity

Gorilla Glue Girl Claims Her GoFundMe Is Under Investigation After Fraud Accusations

Nick Cannon Allegedly Expecting Twins With Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon Allegedly Expecting Twins With Abby De La Rosa

Lorenzo Lamas Proposes to Girlfriend of Less Than a Year During Romantic Las Vegas Trip

Lorenzo Lamas Proposes to Girlfriend of Less Than a Year During Romantic Las Vegas Trip

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Fight Allegedly Caught on Her Friend's IG Live

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Fight Allegedly Caught on Her Friend's IG Live

Debra Messing Calls Ashley Judd's 55 Hour Rescue From Congo Rainforest 'Best of Humanity'

Debra Messing Calls Ashley Judd's 55 Hour Rescue From Congo Rainforest 'Best of Humanity'

Boosie Badazz Says He'd Sleep With Lori Harvey But Never Marry Her

Boosie Badazz Says He'd Sleep With Lori Harvey But Never Marry Her

Lamar Odom's Ex Sabrina Parr Caught Getting Intimate With Trey Songz at Club

Lamar Odom's Ex Sabrina Parr Caught Getting Intimate With Trey Songz at Club

Boosie Badazz Slammed for His Comments on Lori Harvey and Her Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

Boosie Badazz Slammed for His Comments on Lori Harvey and Her Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

Meghan Markle Doesn't Tell Family About Second Pregnancy News, Half-Sister Samantha Says

Meghan Markle Doesn't Tell Family About Second Pregnancy News, Half-Sister Samantha Says

Blac Chyna 'Perfectly Fine' Without Child Supports From Rob Kardashian and Tyga

Blac Chyna 'Perfectly Fine' Without Child Supports From Rob Kardashian and Tyga

Beyonce Offers Intimate Look at Her Valentine's Day Celebration With Family

Beyonce Offers Intimate Look at Her Valentine's Day Celebration With Family

'Buffy' Star Nicholas Brendon Undergoes Spinal Surgery After a Fall

'Buffy' Star Nicholas Brendon Undergoes Spinal Surgery After a Fall

Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Wants His House Guests to Stop Wearing Her Stuff

Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Wants His House Guests to Stop Wearing Her Stuff