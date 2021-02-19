Asian Doll Claims to Be the Love of King Von's Life

Instagram Celebrity

Prior to this, Asian defended herself for referring to herself as 'Queen Von' despite having reportedly broken up with the Chicago rapper before he died in November 2020.

Feb 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Asian Doll (Asian Da Brat) is adamant about being the only woman in King Von's heart prior to his tragic death in late 2020. Despite the huge backlash that she has been receiving over the claims, the "Poppin' " raptress is apparently unbothered as she calls herself Von's soulmate in a new tweet.

Taking to her Twitter account on Thursday, February 18, Asian wrote to her followers, "I'm the love of VON life DONT involve me in S**t." Alluding that she wasn't interested in others' business, she went on saying, "I don't see S**t I don't care." The raptress also revealed that she's "on a mission" and "nobody stopping this s**t fasho."

Fans loved the attitude. "Period if she know von loved her nothing else matters," someone commented. "Exactly mind your business and keep pushing," another fan praised Asian. Meanwhile, someone added, "All she does is make music and mind her business."

However, some others doubted her as one questioned, "Chile did he tell you that or are you just assuming?" Someone also said, "He care for her deeply but she wasn't the love of his life . All this s**t on here be cap."

Prior to this, Asian defended herself for referring to herself as "Queen Von" despite having reportedly broken up with the Chicago rapper before he died. "I use to rock shirts with Von name on it I use to wear his clothes I use to bang his set I talked like him since day1 been rapping like him he I been 'queen von/ granddaughter,' " she tweeted on January 14. "I been posting this man everything I'm doing now I BEEN DID WHILE HE WAS HERE don't hate I'm blessed."

At one point, she was rumored to be suicidal because of the endless criticism. "I will go somewhere real soon & find peace within myself," so she wrote in a concerning tweet. Asian, however, denied the speculations. "Akademiks is getting paid to bash me.. pay him no mind," so she told her followers. "Still happy..... literally."