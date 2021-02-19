Jana Kramer Fires Back at Critics for Telling Her to Divorce Husband Amid Trust Issues

Instagram/Jolie Rae Caussin Celebrity

The 'One Tree Hill' alum insists she is fighting 'the good fight' as she explains her decision to give her relationship with Mike Caussin another chance following infidelity allegations.

AceShowbiz - Singer/actress Jana Kramer is determined to "fight the good fight" to ensure her marriage to Mike Caussin lasts, despite her continued struggle with trust issues.

The former "One Tree Hill" star has been candid about her relationship ups and downs with former American footballer Caussin ever since deciding to give him another chance following allegations of infidelity in 2016, shortly after welcoming their daughter Jolie, now four.

They are also parents to a son named Jace, two, and although the couple is now stronger than ever, Kramer still voices her concerns about her man straying on their weekly podcast, "Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin".

Her remarks prompted one social media user to share an article in which Kramer discusses her insecurities regarding trust, telling the stars they should "just get divorced already."

The remark annoyed Kramer and she fired back in a post on Twitter on Monday (15Feb21).

"When You don't know the ins and out about addiction and the work we continue to do you shouldn't speak on it," she retorted.

"We are open because we are helping people do the work to become stronger just like we have. So no thanks. Not gonna divorce a good man."

She then added, "Apparently everyone has a picture perfect relationship. SMH (shaking my head)."

Sharing a note for others dealing with similar love life issues, she tweeted, "It takes a lot of hard work to dive in and do therapy to see the good bad and ugly of yourself and your partner. Fight the good fight. You will be stronger. So will your marriage. So will YOU."

Kramer returned to Twitter on Tuesday as she continued to air out her frustration with the troll and other critics of her marriage.

"It takes too much of my time to defend to those that don't listen every week and that don't know us," she wrote.

"But telling someone to divorce is just wrong. They will never understand. But guess what. That's okay. Just makes me want to continue to fight harder and love deeper."