 
 

FKA Twigs Says Shia LaBeouf Forced Her to Sleep Naked During Abusive Relationship

FKA Twigs Says Shia LaBeouf Forced Her to Sleep Naked During Abusive Relationship
CBS
Celebrity

The 'Cellophane' singer claims in her first television interview about her ex's alleged abuse that the 'Honey Boy' actor forced her to sleep in the nude.

  • Feb 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - FKA twigs has claimed Shia LaBeouf forced her to sleep naked as she gave her first TV interview about the actor's alleged abuse.

The British singer is suing the "Transformers" actor for sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress during the course of their brief relationship from late 2018 to 2019.

She opened up about her time with the screen star during an interview with Gayle King on CBS' "This Morning" on Wednesday (17Feb21), as she urged people to look out for the signs of a potential abuser.

"(He) would often start an argument with me in the middle of the night," she said. "He would start accusing me of doing all sorts of things, planning to leave him in my head. That I was disgusting and vile."

"Nothing was ever true but I would really doubt myself, especially when I would wake up, and he would be like 'You were lying there with your eyes open, planning to leave me.' And I would be like 'I was literally asleep.' "

"He would only want me to sleep naked because he said if I didn't, I was keeping myself from him. It's this tactic that a lot of abusers use, it's just this constant availability and everything's centred around them and I think. That's why I wanted to come out and talk about this because the signs really are from the beginning."

  See also...

When host King asked her if there was a time in their romance when she first noticed LaBeouf's allegedly abusive tactics, the "Cellophane" hitmaker replied, "There wasn't one set moment. But it's very subtle. That's the thing about, you know, domestic abuse, domestic violence."

"It's a real gradual step by step process to get somebody to a place where they lose themselves so much that they accept or feel like they deserve to be treated in that way. It's not one thing, it's loads of tiny little things that get sewn together into a nightmare."

LaBeouf said in a statement that "many of the allegations are not true," but added, "I'm not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalisations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years."

"I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."

He recently entered rehab to deal with his personal issues.

You can share this post!

Jason Sudeikis Allegedly Romancing Keeley Hazell After Olivia Wilde Split

Jana Kramer Fires Back at Critics for Telling Her to Divorce Husband Amid Trust Issues
Related Posts
FKA twigs Describes Shia LaBeouf Alleged Abusive Relationship as 'Aggressive Love'

FKA twigs Describes Shia LaBeouf Alleged Abusive Relationship as 'Aggressive Love'

FKA Twigs Hated Her Own Appearance Due to Racist Abuse During Robert Pattinson Romance

FKA Twigs Hated Her Own Appearance Due to Racist Abuse During Robert Pattinson Romance

FKA Twigs: Shia LaBeouf Would 'Punish' Me If I Didn't Kiss or Touch Him Enough During the Day

FKA Twigs: Shia LaBeouf Would 'Punish' Me If I Didn't Kiss or Touch Him Enough During the Day

'Honey Boy' Director Supports FKA twigs After Singer Sues Shia LaBeouf for Sexual Battery

'Honey Boy' Director Supports FKA twigs After Singer Sues Shia LaBeouf for Sexual Battery

Most Read
Gorilla Glue Girl Claims Her GoFundMe Is Under Investigation After Fraud Accusations
Celebrity

Gorilla Glue Girl Claims Her GoFundMe Is Under Investigation After Fraud Accusations

Miley Cyrus Flirting With MMA Fighter Julian Marquez on Valentine's Day

Miley Cyrus Flirting With MMA Fighter Julian Marquez on Valentine's Day

Nick Cannon Allegedly Expecting Twins With Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon Allegedly Expecting Twins With Abby De La Rosa

Lorenzo Lamas Proposes to Girlfriend of Less Than a Year During Romantic Las Vegas Trip

Lorenzo Lamas Proposes to Girlfriend of Less Than a Year During Romantic Las Vegas Trip

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms She Has a Boyfriend Amid Pardison Fontaine Dating Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms She Has a Boyfriend Amid Pardison Fontaine Dating Rumors

Bhad Bhabie Reveals Plan to Join OnlyFans, Explains Her Content

Bhad Bhabie Reveals Plan to Join OnlyFans, Explains Her Content

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Fight Allegedly Caught on Her Friend's IG Live

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Fight Allegedly Caught on Her Friend's IG Live

Boosie Badazz Says He'd Sleep With Lori Harvey But Never Marry Her

Boosie Badazz Says He'd Sleep With Lori Harvey But Never Marry Her

Salma Hayek Gushes About the 'Magic' in Her Husband as She's Accused of Marrying Him for Money

Salma Hayek Gushes About the 'Magic' in Her Husband as She's Accused of Marrying Him for Money

Debra Messing Calls Ashley Judd's 55 Hour Rescue From Congo Rainforest 'Best of Humanity'

Debra Messing Calls Ashley Judd's 55 Hour Rescue From Congo Rainforest 'Best of Humanity'

Beyonce Called Out for Looking Unrecognizable in 'Icy Park' Promo Photos

Beyonce Called Out for Looking Unrecognizable in 'Icy Park' Promo Photos

Lamar Odom's Ex Sabrina Parr Caught Getting Intimate With Trey Songz at Club

Lamar Odom's Ex Sabrina Parr Caught Getting Intimate With Trey Songz at Club

Boosie Badazz Slammed for His Comments on Lori Harvey and Her Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

Boosie Badazz Slammed for His Comments on Lori Harvey and Her Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan