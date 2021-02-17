 
 

'Buffy' Star Nicholas Brendon Undergoes Spinal Surgery After a Fall

The actor, best known for playing Xander on the classic TV show 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer', has gone under the knife as he suffered from a 'rare condition' and a slip on the ice.

  • Feb 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star Nicholas Brendon has undergone spinal surgery.

The actor, who has had his fair share of troubles in the years since starring as Xander in the sci-fi TV show, had the operation on Monday (15Feb21) - telling fans that he required the surgery due to a "rare condition" and a slip on the ice.

"If you're somewhere impacted with ice, be careful," he wrote on Instagram. "With a rare condition and a slip a week ago, I'm having spinal surgery in 1 hour."

Sharing a snap of his hospital room, Brendon added that his girlfriend Sarah Allison would be updating his Facebook page as he underwent the surgery. "May you be happy, may you be healthy, and may you be safe," he added.

Allison then told the actor's followers that they only wanted to hear "positive, loving, and encouraging" comments, and revealed she had set up a fundraising page on Facebook to help the screen star with his medical bills and recovery after the procedure.

"I'm so seriously just overwhelmed and upset with not being there for Nicky's surgery and the fact he has so much financial stress hanging over the both of us and he needs to just focus on being well and recovering," she wrote on the Nicky's Don't Stress & Recover Fund page.

The fundraiser, which had an initial goal of $5,000 (£3,590), had raised $5,687 (£4,084) as WENN went to press.

Later on Monday, Allison returned to Facebook to write, "Nicky's made it out!!!! He did really well and will be resting until tomorrow."

