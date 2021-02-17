 
 

Monsta X's I.M. Under Fire for Wearing T-Shirt With Islamic Phrase During Album Promo

Monsta X's I.M. Under Fire for Wearing T-Shirt With Islamic Phrase During Album Promo
Instagram
Music

The agency representing the South Korean musician has since apologized after he landed in hot water for wearing a T-shirt featuring a religious text when teasing his solo debut.

  • Feb 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Monsta X rapper I.M.'s agency Starship Entertainment has issued an apology after the K-pop star caused controversy by wearing a T-shirt featuring an Islamic phrase.

The musician had donned the shirt to tease his upcoming solo project "Duality", with many social media users pointing out that the Arabic phrase was emblazoned on the front.

"Tw // Islamphobia. for those who don't know this is the bimilla on his top, it says 'bismillahirahmanirahim' which means 'In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful,' " one person wrote on Twitter. "And we say it before reading the Quran. its not an aesthetic, muslims shouldn't even have Allahname."

Following the backlash, Starship Entertainment removed all the images of I.M. in the top from Monsta X's social media pages, and issued an apology via the group's official fan cafe.

  See also...

"We should have taken further measures to ensure that there were no religious implications in the concept photos in advance and we regret not being able to scrutinise it fully," the statement read. "We deeply apologise to those who felt uncomfortable with our actions."

"(We) will make every effort to prevent a recurrence. Again, we pay and extend our sincere apologies."

I.M. was not the only K-pop star who angered Muslims over the use of Quranic verses in their works.

Back in 2016, singer CL came under fire for incorporating an Islamic religious text into a song on her Hello B*tches Tour. "To anyone I have offended I sincerely apologize for my mistake," she said back then. "What happened was my engineer sent the old version of 'MTBD' for this tour. I take responsibility for not realizing this sooner. My intention was never to use this version."

Last year in October, boyband NCT U faced backlash for using an image of a mosque and a line from Islamic prayer during their live performance.

You can share this post!

Spanish Rapper Pablo Hasel Arrested After Refusing to Go to Jail for Criticizing Monarchy

'Buffy' Star Nicholas Brendon Undergoes Spinal Surgery After a Fall
Related Posts
Monsta X's Wonho Quits Band Amid MeToo Scandal And Juvenile Detention Rumors

Monsta X's Wonho Quits Band Amid MeToo Scandal And Juvenile Detention Rumors

Most Read
Celeste Fills Debut Album With Lots of Romance as She Experiences 'Real Love'
Music

Celeste Fills Debut Album With Lots of Romance as She Experiences 'Real Love'

Kelly Rowland Celebrates Love With Her Family in 'Black Magic' Music Video

Kelly Rowland Celebrates Love With Her Family in 'Black Magic' Music Video

Foo Fighters Top U.K. Albums Chart With 'Medicine at Midnight'

Foo Fighters Top U.K. Albums Chart With 'Medicine at Midnight'

Taylor Swift's Re-Recorded 'Love Story' Eclipses Sales of Its Original Version

Taylor Swift's Re-Recorded 'Love Story' Eclipses Sales of Its Original Version

Taylor Swift's 'Fearless' Re-Recordings to Only Be Eligible for Performance Awards at the Grammys

Taylor Swift's 'Fearless' Re-Recordings to Only Be Eligible for Performance Awards at the Grammys

Morgan Wallen's 'Dangerous' Is Unbeatable in Its Fifth Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200

Morgan Wallen's 'Dangerous' Is Unbeatable in Its Fifth Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200

Artist of the Week: The Weeknd

Artist of the Week: The Weeknd

Stu Block and Luke Appleton Resign From Iced Earth After Jon Schaffer's Capitol Riot Arrest

Stu Block and Luke Appleton Resign From Iced Earth After Jon Schaffer's Capitol Riot Arrest

Pharrell Williams Cleared From Perjury Accusation in 'Blurred Lines' Case

Pharrell Williams Cleared From Perjury Accusation in 'Blurred Lines' Case

Monsta X's I.M. Under Fire for Wearing T-Shirt With Islamic Phrase During Album Promo

Monsta X's I.M. Under Fire for Wearing T-Shirt With Islamic Phrase During Album Promo