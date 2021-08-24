Nicholas Brendon Arrested for Obtaining Prescription Drugs by Fraud

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' actor finds himself in trouble with the law when he is being pulled over by police officers in Indiana after being spotted driving erratically.

AceShowbiz - Former "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star Nicholas Brendon has been arrested for allegedly obtaining prescription drugs by fraud.

The actor was pulled over by police officers in Indiana last week (ends August 20) after they spotted him driving his Dodge Journey erratically in Vigo County, according to TMZ.

Cops say they noticed him sweating profusely and he appeared nervous "due to a visibly racing pulse on his neck and shaking hands."

When he was asked to hand over identification, he offered up a California ID under the name Kelton Schultz, explaining that was the name of his twin brother.

Cops claim they found a bag that contained "crystal/powder residue" and a pill bottle in a bag with a medication prescribed to Nicholas Bender in the car.

Cops brought out the K-9's because of "signs in the vehicle that narcotics were potentially being trafficked." One of the signs was the car's carpeting had been cut out in multiple places and padding under the carpeting revealed evidence screws were removed.

After a thorough search, cops found several more plastic bags containing residue but no other contraband, and a prescription filled that same day at a Kroger grocery store.

The prescription was for amphetamine salts prescribed to Kelton Schultz. When asked why he lied to them about his identity, he told the cops "they have the same prescription and they fill each other's prescription." Nicholas admitted to taking pills that were prescribed to Kelton.

Cops believe Nicholas was abusing the pills and or selling them and believe "he was using his brother's ID to procure more or that the ID he initially handed me belonging to Kelton is fraudulent." He was arrested for failure to identify and obtaining a prescription by fraud.

Nicholas, who played Xander on "Buffy", underwent an operation on his spine in February.