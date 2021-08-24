 
 

Nicholas Brendon Arrested for Obtaining Prescription Drugs by Fraud

Nicholas Brendon Arrested for Obtaining Prescription Drugs by Fraud
Instagram
Celebrity

The former 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' actor finds himself in trouble with the law when he is being pulled over by police officers in Indiana after being spotted driving erratically.

  • Aug 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Former "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star Nicholas Brendon has been arrested for allegedly obtaining prescription drugs by fraud.

The actor was pulled over by police officers in Indiana last week (ends August 20) after they spotted him driving his Dodge Journey erratically in Vigo County, according to TMZ.

Cops say they noticed him sweating profusely and he appeared nervous "due to a visibly racing pulse on his neck and shaking hands."

When he was asked to hand over identification, he offered up a California ID under the name Kelton Schultz, explaining that was the name of his twin brother.

Cops claim they found a bag that contained "crystal/powder residue" and a pill bottle in a bag with a medication prescribed to Nicholas Bender in the car.

  See also...

Cops brought out the K-9's because of "signs in the vehicle that narcotics were potentially being trafficked." One of the signs was the car's carpeting had been cut out in multiple places and padding under the carpeting revealed evidence screws were removed.

After a thorough search, cops found several more plastic bags containing residue but no other contraband, and a prescription filled that same day at a Kroger grocery store.

The prescription was for amphetamine salts prescribed to Kelton Schultz. When asked why he lied to them about his identity, he told the cops "they have the same prescription and they fill each other's prescription." Nicholas admitted to taking pills that were prescribed to Kelton.

Cops believe Nicholas was abusing the pills and or selling them and believe "he was using his brother's ID to procure more or that the ID he initially handed me belonging to Kelton is fraudulent." He was arrested for failure to identify and obtaining a prescription by fraud.

Nicholas, who played Xander on "Buffy", underwent an operation on his spine in February.

You can share this post!

Kanye West and Irina Shayk Are Really Over Now as He's Focused on Work and His Kids

Mayim Bialik Brought in as Temporary 'Jeopardy!' Host After Mike Richards' Resignation
Related Posts
'Buffy' Star Nicholas Brendon Undergoes Spinal Surgery After a Fall

'Buffy' Star Nicholas Brendon Undergoes Spinal Surgery After a Fall

Nicholas Brendon Enters Not Guilty Plea in Domestic Violence Case

Nicholas Brendon Enters Not Guilty Plea in Domestic Violence Case

'Buffy' Actor Nicholas Brendon Faces Jail Time After Being Charged With Domestic Violence

'Buffy' Actor Nicholas Brendon Faces Jail Time After Being Charged With Domestic Violence

Most Read
Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Keen to Follow in Mom's Footsteps in Hollywood
Celebrity

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Keen to Follow in Mom's Footsteps in Hollywood

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma Split as He's Traded to Washington Wizards

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma Split as He's Traded to Washington Wizards

Jordyn Woods Appears to Shade Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson With Cancellation Message

Jordyn Woods Appears to Shade Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson With Cancellation Message

Arnold Schwarzenegger Dropped by Nutrition Company After Blasting Anti-Maskers

Arnold Schwarzenegger Dropped by Nutrition Company After Blasting Anti-Maskers

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters to Wed for Fifth Time at Age 77

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters to Wed for Fifth Time at Age 77

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Arrested for Riding in Uber With Tinted Windows

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Arrested for Riding in Uber With Tinted Windows

Prayers Pour in for Civil Rights Leader Jesse Jackson as He and Wife Are Hospitalized With Covid

Prayers Pour in for Civil Rights Leader Jesse Jackson as He and Wife Are Hospitalized With Covid

Kim Kardashian Enjoys Lunch Date With Kanye West in Malibu Amid Divorce

Kim Kardashian Enjoys Lunch Date With Kanye West in Malibu Amid Divorce

DaniLeigh Proudly Flaunts Postpartum Body One Week After Giving Birth

DaniLeigh Proudly Flaunts Postpartum Body One Week After Giving Birth

Noel Gallagher to Take a Break From Drinking After Returning From Ibiza Party

Noel Gallagher to Take a Break From Drinking After Returning From Ibiza Party

Lea Michele Celebrates Son's First Birthday With Heartwarming Post

Lea Michele Celebrates Son's First Birthday With Heartwarming Post

Brandon Flowers Feels 'Less Anxious' After Joe Biden Replaces Donald Trump

Brandon Flowers Feels 'Less Anxious' After Joe Biden Replaces Donald Trump

Rapper Webbie 'Doing Better' After Collapsing From Terrifying 'Medical Emergency' During Show

Rapper Webbie 'Doing Better' After Collapsing From Terrifying 'Medical Emergency' During Show