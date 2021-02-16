Kodak Black to Set Up $100K Scholarship in Honor of Parkland School Shooting Victim

WENN/JLN Photography Celebrity

The 'Tunnel Vision' rapper, who received a prison pardon from former president Donald Trump, spends his Valentine's Day attending memorial to mark the third anniversary of the mass shooting.

Feb 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rapper Kodak Black has paid tribute to a Parkland school shooting victim by establishing a scholarship in her name.

The "Tunnel Vision" star spent his Valentine's Day on Sunday, February 14 in Parkland, Florida attending a memorial to mark the third anniversary of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, when 17 people were killed.

Among the victims was student Meadow Pollack, who was a big fan of Kodak, and, following the commutation of his prison sentence by former U.S. President Donald Trump last month (Jan21), the rapper decided to pay his respects in person at the event.

While there, he announced plans to launch a $100,000 scholarship fund in Pollack's memory at the Nova Southeastern University Law School in Florida, where her brother, Hunter, is a student, with the money benefiting those wanting to study justice reform.

Hunter was present at the emotional gathering and expressed his gratitude to Kodak by giving him a big hug, before they jointly lit a candle for the victims of the Parkland shooting, reports TMZ.

It's Kodak's latest act of kindness since walking free from prison - he also recently offered to cover the costs of college tuition for the young children of two Federal Bureau of Investigation agents killed in the line of duty in his native Florida.