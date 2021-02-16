 
 

Florence Pugh Puts 'Don't Worry Darling' Crew Under the Spotlight to Celebrate End of Filming

Instagram
Movie

The actress playing Alice in Olivia Wilde's latest directorial effort salutes grips, catering officials and camera operators for keeping everyone safe during production amid COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Feb 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Florence Pugh celebrated the end of filming on Olivia Wilde's latest directorial effort, "Don't Worry Darling", by posting a photo of the crew and raving about her experience on set.

Pugh starred alongside new couple Wilde and Harry Styles in the film, and as it wrapped over the weekend, she decided to salute grips, catering officials, and camera operators, who kept everyone safe during COVID.

In an Instagram post on Sunday (February 14), the actress wrote, "It's official, it's a wrap! Yesterday was our final day on the set of 'Don't Worry Darling' and I wanted to give you all some insight... - these are some of the people who made this movie happen. This is our talented crew."

"The grips, the gaffer, the electrics, set PA's (personal assistants), sound mixer, prop masters, location scouts, location manager, production designer, art department, crafty, catering, stand ins, stunt coordinator, stunt women, stunt men, medic, COVID compliance officers and managers, camera operators, camera assistants, Director of photography, security, transportation team, script supervisor, hair artists, makeup artists, costume designers, costume dressers, boom operators, producers, writer, Director, 1st AD's, 2nd AD's, 3rd AD's. This list goes on and on and on, the length of the rolling words and names at the end of when watching movie."

"We were very aware what it meant when we all agreed to this job. It was a COVID movie. One that could get shut down at any moment and of course, we did. However, despite these new shooting restrictions and guidelines, I can't tell you how energised these people in my photos have been."

  See also...

"How inspired, how hard working no matter what the circumstances. We've had people leave and people join and each time we've been met by beautiful, crazy talented beings. Despite the new on set rules, every single person delivered their A game and it's the many long list of names like those above and in the credits at the end of movies that actually get this hard, messy, fun weird job done."

"So... one final thank you to this amazing crew. You are the best bunch of jammy jammy dodgers and we are so grateful for you! I look forward to watching what we made."

Meanwhile, Wilde shared snaps from the set with cinematographer Matthew Libatique, who she hailed her "hero."

She wrote on Instagram, "My co-conspirator and hero. We did it. It wasn't easy. But we f**king did the damn thing. Love you, Matty."

