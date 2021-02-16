 
 

Shenae Grimes Bares Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Shenae Grimes Bares Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2
Instagram
Celebrity

The former '90210' actress is having a new addition to her growing family as she announced on Valentine's Day that she's expecting her second child with husband Josh Beech.

  • Feb 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Shenae Grimes and her husband Josh Beech are expecting their second child.

The former "90210" star waited until Valentine's Day (14Feb21) to reveal their family will be expanding.

Shenae posted two professional black and white professional photographs of her blossoming bump and a second of her two-year-old girl on her mother's back on Instagram.

The actress - who tied the knot with her musician spouse in 2013 - shared how Bowie is "absolutely itching" to have a brother or sister to "play with and look out for" and insisted it will be a breeze having two children because they've quickly adapted to life in the country during a pandemic.

"Here we go again!!!" she began her caption to the pictures. "We're feeling incredibly blessed to be growing our family and this gift truly couldn't have come at a better time. We've just settled into our new house and it really feels like home now. Bowie is absolutely itching for a little sibling to play with and look out for. And as for @joshbeech and I, we are teammates in this life and we've shown ourselves how incredibly strong and capable we are after tackling our recent cross-country move... in a car... with a toddler and a dog... during a pandemic. So bring it on, Baby Beech #2! We're ready for ya!!!"

"Thanks to those sending well wishes + congrats. We appreciate and love you."

  See also...

Josh shared more snaps on his profile of his wife's bump and Bowie up close and simply added a string of red heart emojis.

Vanessa Hudgens was among those to congratulate the pair on their happy news, commenting, "Congratulations babeeee."

Former "Degrassi" star Shenae gave birth to Bowie in 2018 and documented her pregnancy online.

And she opened up about how "nervous" she was about how "insecure" she would be about her changing body postpartum.

"I won't lie, while I was so excited to welcome baby girl, I was really nervous about how insecure I would feel in the days that followed about my body and my belly without a baby in it anymore," she admitted.

However, she ended up feeling "proud and empowered by this incredible body and the life it created."

You can share this post!

Oprah Winfrey Lands First U.S. Primetime Interview With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Related Posts
Shenae Grimes and Josh Beech Welcome First Child - See the First Pic

Shenae Grimes and Josh Beech Welcome First Child - See the First Pic

Most Read
Keith Urban Involved in Altercation After Nicole Kidman Was 'Swatted' at Sydney Opera House
Celebrity

Keith Urban Involved in Altercation After Nicole Kidman Was 'Swatted' at Sydney Opera House

Wack 100 Dubs Meek Mill a Loser for Dodging Fight With 6ix9ine During Confrontation

Wack 100 Dubs Meek Mill a Loser for Dodging Fight With 6ix9ine During Confrontation

Beyonce's Mother Uncovers Singer's Makeup-Free Look in Rare Throwback Photo

Beyonce's Mother Uncovers Singer's Makeup-Free Look in Rare Throwback Photo

Apryl Jones Confirms She's 'Dating' Amid Dr. Dre Romance Rumors

Apryl Jones Confirms She's 'Dating' Amid Dr. Dre Romance Rumors

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Accused of Trying to Kill Her Rival

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Accused of Trying to Kill Her Rival

Larry King's Wife Shawn Keeps Her Grace in Response to Will Snub

Larry King's Wife Shawn Keeps Her Grace in Response to Will Snub

Luke Evans 'Secretly' Having New Boyfriend

Luke Evans 'Secretly' Having New Boyfriend

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine Fuel Romance Rumors With Flirty Exchange

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine Fuel Romance Rumors With Flirty Exchange

Ciara Opens Up on What Makes Russell Wilson Sexy and Hot to Her

Ciara Opens Up on What Makes Russell Wilson Sexy and Hot to Her

Toni Braxton and Birdman's Marriage Speculation Swirls

Toni Braxton and Birdman's Marriage Speculation Swirls

Cyhi the Prynce Shares Pics of His Wrecked Car After He's Gunned Down in Atlanta

Cyhi the Prynce Shares Pics of His Wrecked Car After He's Gunned Down in Atlanta

Lori Loughlin Receives Her Passport Back, Nearly Two Months After Prison Release

Lori Loughlin Receives Her Passport Back, Nearly Two Months After Prison Release

'RHOA' Star LaToya Ali Apologizes for Her Racist Rant on YouTube Video

'RHOA' Star LaToya Ali Apologizes for Her Racist Rant on YouTube Video