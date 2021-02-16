Shenae Grimes Bares Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Instagram Celebrity

The former '90210' actress is having a new addition to her growing family as she announced on Valentine's Day that she's expecting her second child with husband Josh Beech.

AceShowbiz - Shenae Grimes and her husband Josh Beech are expecting their second child.

The former "90210" star waited until Valentine's Day (14Feb21) to reveal their family will be expanding.

Shenae posted two professional black and white professional photographs of her blossoming bump and a second of her two-year-old girl on her mother's back on Instagram.

The actress - who tied the knot with her musician spouse in 2013 - shared how Bowie is "absolutely itching" to have a brother or sister to "play with and look out for" and insisted it will be a breeze having two children because they've quickly adapted to life in the country during a pandemic.

"Here we go again!!!" she began her caption to the pictures. "We're feeling incredibly blessed to be growing our family and this gift truly couldn't have come at a better time. We've just settled into our new house and it really feels like home now. Bowie is absolutely itching for a little sibling to play with and look out for. And as for @joshbeech and I, we are teammates in this life and we've shown ourselves how incredibly strong and capable we are after tackling our recent cross-country move... in a car... with a toddler and a dog... during a pandemic. So bring it on, Baby Beech #2! We're ready for ya!!!"

"Thanks to those sending well wishes + congrats. We appreciate and love you."

Josh shared more snaps on his profile of his wife's bump and Bowie up close and simply added a string of red heart emojis.

Vanessa Hudgens was among those to congratulate the pair on their happy news, commenting, "Congratulations babeeee."

Former "Degrassi" star Shenae gave birth to Bowie in 2018 and documented her pregnancy online.

And she opened up about how "nervous" she was about how "insecure" she would be about her changing body postpartum.

"I won't lie, while I was so excited to welcome baby girl, I was really nervous about how insecure I would feel in the days that followed about my body and my belly without a baby in it anymore," she admitted.

However, she ended up feeling "proud and empowered by this incredible body and the life it created."