Shenae Grimes Slams Critics for Saying She 'Aged Terribly'

The former star of '90210' also makes it clear in her rant video that she isn't 'shaming' anyone for getting Botox, but instead wants to advocate for more transparency when it comes to procedures they’ve done.

Sep 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Shenae Grimes has had enough of criticism regarding her appearance. In a rant video shared on Instagram, the "90210" alum called out those who said she "aged terribly."

"I want to let you in on a little secret. If you see a woman on here over the age of 30 and she doesn't look a little bit like this," the actress argued while pointing to her crows feet lines on the edges of her eyes and forehead lines. "She's more than likely had something injected into her face."

In the caption, Shenae wrote, " 'She aged terribly' …is something I've heard about myself anytime I post a nostalgic clip from my past life as a TEEN actor." She added, "Thing is…I'm just… aging. I'm nearly 34 years old with 2 kids, what the hell do you expect?!"

"One of the internet's best kept secrets is skewing our perception of reality in a big way," the Canadian native further noted. "While I think we're all aware of this by now, I personally know how easy it is to lose grip on reality and judge yourself harshly when you're inundated with images of seemingly effortless 'perfection' every day."

Shenae went on to note, "I'm 100% for a bit of Botox or filler or whatever it is you choose to do to feel confident in your skin. How you feel about yourself is so important and I am a cheerleader for doing whatever makes you feel your best! Lord knows, I’ve been debating a boob job big time since breastfeeding two children."

