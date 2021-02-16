 
 

Charisma Carpenter Grateful for David Boreanaz's Support After Accusing Joss Whedon of Abuse

WENN
Celebrity

The Cordelia of 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' thanks her former male co-star for supporting her publicly and privately after she went public with the abuse she allegedly suffered on the set.

  • Feb 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Charisma Carpenter has thanked David Boreanaz for his support amid her allegations against "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" creator Joss Whedon.

Carpenter, who played Cordelia on the hit show and spin-off "Angel", accused Whedon of creating a "toxic and cruel" atmosphere on set and abusing his power.

She also called him "mean and biting" and "toxic and cruel," accusing him of "pitting people against one another to compete and vie for his attention and approval."

Following her shocking claims, Michelle Trachtenberg also made allegations against Whedon - claiming that he wasn't allowed to be alone with her on set.

  See also...

Boreanaz - who starred with Carpenter on "Buffy" and "Angel" - took to Twitter over the weekend (13-14Feb21) to offer his support to the actress, writing, "I am here for you to listen and support you. Proud of your strength."

And Carpenter replied, "I know you're there for me, David. I appreciate all you've done to demonstrate that support privately as well. Especially since Wednesday... thank you so much."

Sarah Michelle Gellar, James Marsters, Eliza Dushku, and Anthony Head are among the other "Buffy" stars to have supported Carpenter and Trachtenberg.

Their allegations came several months after "Justice League" star Ray Fisher accused Whedon of being unprofessional on the set of the DC blockbuster he took over when director Zack Snyder was forced to step down due to a family tragedy.

In response to Carpenter's shocking allegations, the Cyborg depicter wrote on Twitter, "I am forever grateful for her courage and for her lending her voice to the Justice League investigation. Read her truth. Share her truth. Protect her at all costs."

