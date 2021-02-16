 
 

Oprah Winfrey Lands First U.S. Primetime Interview With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The former daytime talk show host is set to sit down with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for the couple's first interview since they announced they're expecting a second child.

  • Feb 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Oprah Winfrey has landed the first sit-down interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since they announced their baby news on Sunday (14Feb21).

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry's first U.S. primetime interview with Oprah will air on CBS on 7 March (21).

The special will begin with a candid chat between Oprah and Meghan, covering topics like the former actress' life as a royal, motherhood, and the pressure of public life and becoming one of the world's most famous women.

"Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family," a release reads.

Oprah and Meghan have been close for some time and the multi-media queen was a guest at the couple's royal wedding in Britain in 2018.

Meanwhile, enterprising artists at Madame Tussauds Museum in Sydney, Australia have given their Duchess Meghan waxwork a baby bump to mark her pregnancy news.

The makeover also features the pregnant royal wearing a maternity dress.

The waxwork is surrounded by kangaroos, some of which are kissing her baby bump.

"We couldn't think of a better way to say congratulations than by sending kangaroo kisses the royal family's way," a spokesperson for Madame Tussauds Sydney said.

Meghan's pregnancy comes three months after she revealed she suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage last summer.

"I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right. I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second," she recalled.

