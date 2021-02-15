Drew Barrymore Treats Fans to Rare Family Photo of Her Ex-Husband and Daughters on Valentine's Day

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Drew Barrymore gave her fans a sweet treat on Valentine's Day. Having been known for being protective over her family's private life, the "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle" actress made a special exception on the day dedicated to love by posting on social media a rare picture of her being joined by her ex-husband and their daughters.

The 45-year-old Hollywood star offered the rare photo via Instagram on Sunday, February 14. In the snap, she could be seen laughing while kneeling beside her two daughters, 7-year-old Olive and 6-year-old Frankie, who shared a seat on a big chair. Joining the trio as they appeared to be making s'mores by the beach was her ex Will Kopelman.

In addition to the family photograph, PEOPLE reported that the host of "The Drew Barrymore Show" added several throwback photos that feature some of her famous friends. Among them were Cameron Diaz, Jimmy Fallon, Gwyneth Paltrow and Nicole Richie.

In the caption of her now-deleted post, Drew wrote, "#REMEMBERCLOSENESS is an unused hashtag. Let's fill it TODAY!!!!" She then added, "I miss my galentines and family and CLOSENESS today. Let's remember the times where we didn't think about cramming in! Smooshing. Snuggling. Nuzzled and cozy and free."

"I need these reminders," the mother of two went on. "because it's all becoming a surreal blur and I can't take it... so let's cram this hashtag with pictures of TOGERTHERNESS AND HUGS AND KISSES AND DOGPILES of goodness!!!!! Let's #REMEMBERCLOSENESS these pictures are my treasures. And I just needed to put them out to try and get something positive started that reminded myself of how we used to love and live."

Before concluding her lengthy message, the Sheila Hammond of "Santa Clarita Diet" greeted her fans by exclaiming, "HAPPY VALENTINES!!!!!" She then wrapped it up by stating, "I want to spend it wrapped up in love. Even if only in memories and pictures. It is real!!!!!!!!"

Drew and Will tied the knot in 2012. The two confirmed their split in April 2016, but continue to share co-parenting duties over their two children. Will himself got engaged to his girlfriend, Alexandra Michler, on January 30, 2021.

In September 2020, Drew opened up about her decision to keep her children out of the public eye. "My life with my children, my feelings, that's all on the table - but [Olive and Frankie themselves] are not," she stated in an interview with PEOPLE.

"Because of my life experiences, I'm not selling my brand on my kids. I won't do it. But to ignore that part of my life would make me an automaton," she added. "So it's really inventive to figure out how to bring them into the omelet and fold it in, in a way that feels appropriate for me."