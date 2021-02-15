Abigail Breslin Begs COVID-19 Trolls to Wear Mask Amid Father's Fight for His Life

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

Before making the plea, the former 'Little Miss Sunshine' star brands one mean commenter 'disgusting' for undermining coronavirus that put her father on a ventilator.

Feb 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Former child star Abigail Breslin has slammed a disgusting Internet troll who poked fun at her father's COVID-19 battle.

The "Little Miss Sunshine" star asked fans and Instagram followers for prayers after revealing her dad had been placed on a ventilator after testing positive for coronavirus.

One mean commenter then wrote, "A fake a** virus that only kills weak a** people."

In a now deleted screenshot, the actress responded, "you're disgusting," adding, "Ppl (people) like this are why ppl like my dad are fighting for his life. Shame."

In a new post on Instagram, Abigail has addressed the COVID haters head on, writing, "This is me saying that if you asked my dad: a mask is FAR LESS uncomfortable than a ventilator... wear your d**n mask. Please. No one should go thru this."

Abigail previously asked fans to pray for her dad while revealing that he has been battling coronavirus. "Hi guys. Unfortunately this post isn't one I ever thought I would have to make," she wrote on Wednesday, February 10. "I'm asking for prayers and positivity sent this way for my daddy, Michael who tested positive for Covid-19 and this morning had to be placed on a ventilator."

She continued, "We are continuing to stay positive and know he's under great care. I'm extremely thankful for the nurses and doctors who are working hard to make sure he fights this virus. I have faith that things will turn around at any moment, but in the meantime, please continue to wear your masks and follow COVID protocol. Thank you - Abbie."