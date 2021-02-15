Vanessa Hudgens Confirms Cole Tucker Romance on Valentine's Day

Instagram Celebrity

The 'High School Musical' alum and the MLB player make their relationship Instagram official in a sweet picture featuring them sharing a kiss on the special day.

AceShowbiz - Vanessa Hudgens has a special announcement to make this Valentine's Day. More than a month after being reported to be in a committed relationship with Cole Tucker, the "High School Musical" alum finally went public with their romance.

Making use of Instagram on Sunday, February 14, the 32-year-old actress shared a sweet picture of her and her athlete boyfriend locking lips. In the accompaniment of the post, she wrote, "It's you, it's me, it's us. @cotuck."

Vanessa's post has since collected approval from many. One in particular was her MLB star boyfriend who raved back, "BIG love." Her former "HSM" co-star Monique Coleman expressed her joy over the news by writing, "MO'MYGOD, happy for your happy." Sophie Turner of "Game of Thrones" simply wrote, "Yes yes yes yes yes."

Aside from leaving a comment on Vanessa's post, her boyfriend Cole has taken to his own Instagram page to confirm their romance. Posting a photo of them cuddling on a couch, he captioned his post, "Happy V day [red heart emoji] @vanessahudgens." His actress girlfriend, in return, commented, "melted," along with several emojis.

Over one month prior, Vanessa and Cole welcomed New Year together, sparking speculations that something serious was happening between the two of them. "They are boyfriend and girlfriend," a source told E! News. "They rang in the New Year together."

"The Princess Switch: Switched Again" star and the Pittsburgh Pirates player were first romantically linked to each other in November 2020. At that time, they were spotted having dinner together at Pace in Laurel Canyon, California.

Offering more details about the date E! News. "They had a romantic dinner outside under the stars," the outlet quoted an eyewitness as saying. "They shared wine and food and had a great two-hour meal… Vanessa was giddy with laughter. She was looking over at Cole and couldn't contain her smile."

After the romantic dinner, Vanessa was captured wrapping her arms around Cole while they were waiting at a valet stand for their car. In several images obtained by Daily Mail, the lovebirds were also seen enjoying each other's company as they walked hand-in-hand.

This relationship came after Vanessa split from her boyfriend of eight years, Austin Butler. They parted ways in January 2020. She was also known for dating her former "High School Musical" co-star Zac Efron from 2005 to 2010.