 
 

Sia's 'Always Gonna Love' Shia LaBeouf Despite Being 'Conned' Into Affair

The 'Titanium' singer opens up about her complicated feelings for the 'Honey Boy' actor in a new interview, claiming that she was in a relationship with him at the same time he was dating FKA twigs.

  • Feb 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sia Furler will always have a soft spot for Shia LaBeouf despite condemning him in a previous statement. In a new interview, the singer/songwriter candidly admitted her complicated feelings for the troubled actor though he "conned" her into an adulterous romance.

Speaking with The Sunday Times, the Australian star revealed that Shia was dating both her and FKA twigs at the same time, while he was still married to actress Mia Goth. "It turns out he was using the same lines on me and Twigsy, and eventually we found out because we ended up talking to one another," the 45-year-old said. "Both of us thought we were singly dating him. But that wasn't the case. And he was still married."

"He said he wanted to marry me and live a sober life," Sia added, while confirming the Sam Witwicky of the first three "Transformers" movie was never abusive to her. Having seen the actor's scars that not many others know, she noted, "But you know, I feel like I'm always gonna love him because he's such a sick puppy."

Sia previously called out "pathological liar" Shia while showing her support for FKA, who has sued her ex-boyfriend for sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress during their relationship from 2018 until 2019.

"I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single," the "Chandelier" hitmaker tweeted in December 2020. "I believe he's very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself - stay safe, stay away." She added, "Also I love you @fkatwigs. This is very courageous and I'm very proud of you."

FKA then expressed her sympathy to Sia in response to the singer's tweet. "I'm sorry @Sia this reinforces why I had to publicly share my experience," the British songstress wrote. "We need to support each other... Love you back @Sia you're an inspiration and thank you everyone for your love and solidarity."

