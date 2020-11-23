 
 

Vanessa Hudgens Cozying Up to MLB Star Cole Tucker 10 Months After Austin Butler Split

Vanessa Hudgens Cozying Up to MLB Star Cole Tucker 10 Months After Austin Butler Split
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Princess Switch' actress is spotted hugging and holding hands with the baseball athlete in Los Angeles after teasing about her 'date night' in an Instagram post.

  • Nov 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Vanessa Hudgens has found herself a new man, 10 months after breaking up with former longtime boyfriend Austin Butler. The actress was spotted on a date with MLB star Cole Tucker in Los Angeles on Saturday night, November 21.

The 31-year-old, who rose to fame portraying Gabriella Montez in the "High School Musical" film series, and the 24-year-old athlete were not shy to show their affection to each other. As seen in pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the "Powerless" alum wrapped her arms around her hunky new boyfriend.

The pair apparently hugged it out to keep themselves warm while waiting at a valet stand to get their car after a romantic dinner date at the Canyon Country Store. They were also seen beaming as they walked hand-in-hand.

For the outing, Vanessa rocked a sexy black satin slip dress with a plunging neckline and a slit that climbed high on her thigh. She layered it with an ankle-length fuzzy gray coat while also wearing a black beanie and a pair of black ankle boots.

  See also...

The professional baseball shortstop and outfielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates, meanwhile, kept it casual in a red cuffed beanie, a navy blue hoodie, slim jeans and a pair of white Nike Killshots. Both of them wore a face mask, though they took it down to their chin during their interaction.

Earlier that night, Vanessa teased that she went on a "date night" in an Instagram post. She shared a picture of her seemingly smiling behind a pink rose that she was holding up to cover part of her face. The star appeared to be sitting on a dining table while sporting a white top, hop earrings and some bracelets.

It's currently unknown how long Vanessa and Cole have been seeing each other, but their relationship comes 10 months after her split from Austin Butler. The former couple called it quits in early of this year after dating for almost nine years. Vanessa was previously also in a longtime relationship with her former "High School Musical" co-star Zac Efron from 2005 until 2010.

You can share this post!

Chris Pratt Tells Chris Hemsworth to Gain '25 lbs' Before 'Thor 4'

Alicia Silverstone Torn Apart by Son's Decision to Cut Long Hair After Enduring Bullying
Related Posts
Vanessa Hudgens Gets Mistaken for Kylie Jenner Due to New Selfie

Vanessa Hudgens Gets Mistaken for Kylie Jenner Due to New Selfie

Vanessa Hudgens' Fans Disappointed Over News of Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares' Romance

Vanessa Hudgens' Fans Disappointed Over News of Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares' Romance

These Stars Stir Controversy With Their Coronavirus-Related Comments

These Stars Stir Controversy With Their Coronavirus-Related Comments

Vanessa Hudgens Mocked for Donating to Coronavirus Disaster Fund After Backlash

Vanessa Hudgens Mocked for Donating to Coronavirus Disaster Fund After Backlash

Most Read
Halle Berry Reveals She Had First Orgasm During Masturbation at 11
Celebrity

Halle Berry Reveals She Had First Orgasm During Masturbation at 11

'Euphoria' Star Lukas Gage Wittily Claps Back at Director Insulting His Apartment

'Euphoria' Star Lukas Gage Wittily Claps Back at Director Insulting His Apartment

Adam Lambert to Deliver Thanksgiving Meals to Families in Need

Adam Lambert to Deliver Thanksgiving Meals to Families in Need

Quavo Shuts Down 'Crazy' Rumors Accusing Him of Cheating on Saweetie With Reginae Carter

Quavo Shuts Down 'Crazy' Rumors Accusing Him of Cheating on Saweetie With Reginae Carter

Broselianda Hernandez Boudet Remembered by Singer Liuba Maria Hevia Following Tragic Death

Broselianda Hernandez Boudet Remembered by Singer Liuba Maria Hevia Following Tragic Death

Summer Walker Threatens Paparazzi After Baby Bump Pics Surface

Summer Walker Threatens Paparazzi After Baby Bump Pics Surface

Halsey Shocked to Find Her Poetry Book on New York Times Bestseller List

Halsey Shocked to Find Her Poetry Book on New York Times Bestseller List

Donald Trump Jr. in Quarantine After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Donald Trump Jr. in Quarantine After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Max Ehrich Wants Demi Lovato to Stop Exploiting Their Split After Her People's Choice Awards Jokes

Max Ehrich Wants Demi Lovato to Stop Exploiting Their Split After Her People's Choice Awards Jokes

Mulatto Denies Stealing Wigs From Small Business 2 Years Ago

Mulatto Denies Stealing Wigs From Small Business 2 Years Ago

Ben Affleck's GF Ana De Armas Sparks Engagement Rumors With New Ring on That Finger

Ben Affleck's GF Ana De Armas Sparks Engagement Rumors With New Ring on That Finger

Tiffany Haddish Takes Credit for Boyfriend Common's Stunning Abs

Tiffany Haddish Takes Credit for Boyfriend Common's Stunning Abs

Police Release Photos of Mo3's Alleged Killer in Hopes of Catching Him

Police Release Photos of Mo3's Alleged Killer in Hopes of Catching Him