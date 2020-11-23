Vanessa Hudgens Cozying Up to MLB Star Cole Tucker 10 Months After Austin Butler Split

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Princess Switch' actress is spotted hugging and holding hands with the baseball athlete in Los Angeles after teasing about her 'date night' in an Instagram post.

AceShowbiz - Vanessa Hudgens has found herself a new man, 10 months after breaking up with former longtime boyfriend Austin Butler. The actress was spotted on a date with MLB star Cole Tucker in Los Angeles on Saturday night, November 21.

The 31-year-old, who rose to fame portraying Gabriella Montez in the "High School Musical" film series, and the 24-year-old athlete were not shy to show their affection to each other. As seen in pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the "Powerless" alum wrapped her arms around her hunky new boyfriend.

The pair apparently hugged it out to keep themselves warm while waiting at a valet stand to get their car after a romantic dinner date at the Canyon Country Store. They were also seen beaming as they walked hand-in-hand.

For the outing, Vanessa rocked a sexy black satin slip dress with a plunging neckline and a slit that climbed high on her thigh. She layered it with an ankle-length fuzzy gray coat while also wearing a black beanie and a pair of black ankle boots.

The professional baseball shortstop and outfielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates, meanwhile, kept it casual in a red cuffed beanie, a navy blue hoodie, slim jeans and a pair of white Nike Killshots. Both of them wore a face mask, though they took it down to their chin during their interaction.

Earlier that night, Vanessa teased that she went on a "date night" in an Instagram post. She shared a picture of her seemingly smiling behind a pink rose that she was holding up to cover part of her face. The star appeared to be sitting on a dining table while sporting a white top, hop earrings and some bracelets.

It's currently unknown how long Vanessa and Cole have been seeing each other, but their relationship comes 10 months after her split from Austin Butler. The former couple called it quits in early of this year after dating for almost nine years. Vanessa was previously also in a longtime relationship with her former "High School Musical" co-star Zac Efron from 2005 until 2010.