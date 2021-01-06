Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker in Committed Relationship After Ringing in New Year Together

WENN/Instagram/Ivan Nikolov Celebrity

The 'High School Musical' alum and the Pittsburgh Pirates player, who were first spotted together in November 2020, are reportedly taking their relationship to a new level in 2021.

AceShowbiz - Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are officially an item. Over a month after the "High School Musical" alum was spotted on a date with the MLB star and after they welcomed the New Year together, the rumored pair were reported to be in a committed relationship.

Revealing the 32-year-old actress and the Pittsburgh Pirates player's relationship status was E! News. "They are boyfriend and girlfriend," the outlet quoted a source as saying. "They rang in the New Year together."

The dating news came weeks after Vanessa and Cole were seen enjoying a dinner date at Pace in Laurel Canyon, California in late November 2020. "They had a romantic dinner outside under the stars," an onlooker told the outlet at that time.

"They shared wine and food and had a great two-hour meal," the eyewitness continued. "Vanessa was giddy with laughter. She was looking over at Cole and couldn't contain her smile."

After having the romantic dinner, the former "Powerless" star was caught on camera wrapping her arms around her new beau while waiting at a valet stand to get their car. In some pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the twosome were also seen enjoying each other's company as they walked hand-in-hand.

For the outing, "The Princess Switch" actress rocked a sexy black satin slip dress covered with an ankle-length fuzzy gray coat. She completed the look with a black beanie and a pair of black ankle boots. Her companion, meanwhile, opted to go with a casual outfit by wearing navy blue hoodie, slim jeans, a pair of white Nike Killshots and red cuffed beanie.

Before dating Cole, Vanessa dated Austin Butler for eight years. However, they called it quits in January 2020. "Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup," a source confirmed to Us Weekly.

Vanessa was also in a longtime relationship with her former "High School Musical" co-star Zac Efron. They were together from 2005 to 2010.