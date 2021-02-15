Stephen Curry's Wife Ayesha Dubbed 'Hypocrite' After Posing Nude for Magazine

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Ayesha Curry celebrated Valentine's Day by posing nude for the spring edition for her successful magazine, Sweet July. Taking to her Instagram account over the weekend, the wife of NBA star Stephen Curry posted the racy picture, only to get criticized by Internet users.

In the picture, the American-Canadian actress was seen flaunting her flawless skin while donning nothing. She had her long hair braided and used legs to cover her chest. "from our @sweetjuly BODY feature. So many natural wellness and skin remedies in this issue! @stephencurry30 got to pick the photo. Shins and shoulders y’all, shins and shoulders," so she wrote in the caption.

Khloe Kardashian quickly showed love for the 31-year-old by leaving three red heart emojis in the comment section. Author Denise Austin chimed in, "WOW!!! So proud of you." Some fans also raved about her look as one wrote, "What WHAT! Mom of 3. You look incredible. I highly request a skincare tutorial."

However, most of the comments were trolling Ayesha for her 2015 statement in which she alluded that she would never bare her skin for public. "Is this the same person that was telling women to cover up a few years ago?" one of her followers wondered in a comment. Reminding everyone about what Ayesha said years ago, someone wrote, " 'Everyone's into barely wearing clothes these days huh? Not my style. I like to keep the good stuff covered up for the one who matters' dec 5,2015 ~Ayesha Curry~ via Twitter."

Similarly, someone else asked, "But what happened to 'everybody barely wearing any clothes these days...not my style I like to keep the good stuff covered up for the one who matters.' "

Meanwhile, some others questioned her and Steph's religion. "I thought you and your husband are a Christian couple," a comment read. "What happened to your Christian faith and beliefs? You are beautiful without having to go this route. Plz let this be the first & last of these photos," shared one fan.

Accusing Ayesha of seeking attention, a user sarcastically said, "Let me log into my other account and like this pic ik how much u want attention." Echoing the sentiment, another user added, "I am sure the attention you wanted will occur now."

Neither Ayesha nor Stephen has responded to the backlash.