Britney Spears' Cousin Claims Jamie Spears Warned Her to Cut Off Contact With the Singer

In the wake of 'Framing Britney Spears' release, Alli Sims, who worked as the 'Womanizer' songstress' assistant in the mid-2000s, alleges that the pop star's father 'was threatening' her life.

Feb 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears' cousin has broken her silence in the wake of "Framing Britney Spears" release. Having worked as the "Womanizer" songstress' assistant in the mid-2000s, Alli Sims made the claims that Jamie Spears threatened her into cutting off contact with the pop star.

Alli made the allegations in her first interview in more than a decade. "He 100 percent was threatening me with my life," she spilled to NBC News. "I didn't put it past him, so I didn't answer [her calls again]."

Alli went on to explain that in January 2008, Britney would sometimes ask for her help using random people's phones when the latter was undergoing two involuntary psychiatric holds. However, she admitted that she did not know how to get her cousin out of the situation.

"The situation had become way over my head at that point and her dad and other people were involved," she shared. "I really do believe [Jamie] would have done something if I didn't remove myself from the situation."

On the reason why she decided to speak up now, Alli divulged, "How do you watch that documentary and be in it and live in that and not say anything when it has gone on for so long?" She also confessed that she felt guilty for ignoring the "Toxic" hitmaker's calls.

"I can't imagine how alone she felt," she stated. "When I think about how long she has had to endure this and it being 13 years, it just makes me so sad for her. I really do hope one day she's able to tell her story if that's what she wants to do. If she does, get ready because there's more to that story than I'm sure anybody could ever imagine."

Alli's confession came after Britney's documentary, "Framing Britney Spears", was released in the U.S. on February 6. The New York Times film narrated her 13-year-long conservatorship under her father Jamie, in which he took over the control of her finances and well-being since her 2008 public meltdown.

Britney is currently entangled in a conservatorship battle with Jamie. On Thursday, February 11, her request to have Jamie removed as the co-conservator of her estate got denied. Though so, judge Brenda J. Penny ruled that Jamie has to co-share his conservatorship duties with Bessemer Trust Co., which was appointed as her co-conservator in November 2020.