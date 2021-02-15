 
 

Rebecca Black Credits Therapy for Helping Her Navigate Fame as a Teen

Ten years after shooting to stardom with 'Friday', the YouTuber talks about coping with her overnight success and teases about new material she has been working on amid the coronavirus crisis.

  • Feb 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rebecca Black turned to therapy to help her cope with the early success she experienced in her career.

The 23-year-old singer shot to stardom as a teenager with her 2011 single "Friday", and she relied on therapy to help navigate the trappings of fame and success.

She reflected, "I don't know if I was as centered as I thought I was back in the day. I don't know any centered 13-year-olds."

"But growing up? Therapy, honestly, and taking control of the way you are taking care of yourself has been a huge thing for me and one of my priorities. It's always a changing process and everything comes in highs and lows."

"I'm not sitting over here perfect and amazing all the time, but I've learned to be a lot more forgiving of myself. I'm doing the best I can right now. And that's how I think about that song - I was 13!"

"I had no idea what I was doing, and that's okay. That's what 13-year-olds should do, try things and explore. I haven't always looked at it that way, but now I think enough time has passed."

Rebecca has been working on new material amid the coronavirus crisis and she can't wait for fans to hear what she's created.

Speaking to Billboard, she explained, "The project is a pop project and I'll leave it at that. I've given myself room to experiment and play, and I've worked with a diverse group of collaborators."

"The thing I've had in my head so long is finally in these songs. I do feel a new sense of confidence. I've been through waves and phases, but I'm more confident now in what I make."

