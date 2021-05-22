 
 

Rebecca Black Gets Sensual on 'Worth It for the Feeling' Music Video

Music

When speaking about the music video, which is directed by Weston Allen, the 'Friday' hitmaker says it's so 'fun for [her] to play sexy in a more unconventional and unusual way.'

  • May 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rebecca Black has just released a new single called "Worth It for the Feeling". Days after treating fans to a teaser for its music video, the "Friday" hitmaker finally dropped the entire visuals, in which she gets sensual in a red bodysuit and fishnets.

The music video was published on Friday, May 21. In the clip, the 23-year-old beauty is seen taking the center of the queen of hearts card on an alcohol-littered poker table as she sings about being caught in a vicious circle of love.

"Here we go again/ Last time it took us down to the bitter end/ I might need some more healing/ But it's worth it for the feeling," she sings. "Here we go again/ Now I'm not looking back 'causе that pain is dead/ If history's repeating/ It's worth it for thе feeling."

  See also...

Speaking about the new single, Rebecca said in a statement to the press, "It's been important to me to create as much of a distinct world/era for each single on my upcoming project as I can." She added, "This year has really been a reintroduction of not only where I'm at in my music, but really everything surrounding that to create a full picture."

"It's so fun for me to play sexy in a more unconventional and unusual way," the YouTube star went on. "And I want to keep challenging myself to disrupt the idea that people might have of the direction I am going in next."

Rebecca then praised Weston Allen, who directed music videos of both "Worth It for the Feeling" and her "Friday" remix featuring Dorian Electra, Big Freedia and 3OH!3. "Weston Allen seems to always be challenging that in the same way which makes working together that much more exciting to me," she gushed.

Weston also had some complimentary words for Rebecca. "Rebecca Black is one of the greatest 21st-century American folk heroes," Weston raved. "When I pitched her this video and asked to imprison her in a deck of cards, at a seedy backroom poker game, played with by living-love-dolls, she was very supportive. I'm also very grateful for #sizetwitter and their fantastic Rebecca Black edits giving me inspiration to the video’s themes of power and possession."

You can share this post!

Ari Lennox Blasts Haters Criticizing Her New Hair: 'I'm Still Natural'

Catherine Zeta-Jones Proudly Celebrates Daughter Carys' Graduation With Rare Family Photo
Related Posts
Rebecca Black Credits Therapy for Helping Her Navigate Fame as a Teen

Rebecca Black Credits Therapy for Helping Her Navigate Fame as a Teen

Rebecca Black Celebrates 'Friday' 10th Anniversary by Releasing Its Remix and Futuristic Music Video

Rebecca Black Celebrates 'Friday' 10th Anniversary by Releasing Its Remix and Futuristic Music Video

Rebecca Black Urges Shane Dawson to Take Responsibility After Partaking in Offensive Holocaust Joke

Rebecca Black Urges Shane Dawson to Take Responsibility After Partaking in Offensive Holocaust Joke

Rebecca Black Feels 'Different' Everyday With Her Sexuality as She Identifies as Queer

Rebecca Black Feels 'Different' Everyday With Her Sexuality as She Identifies as Queer

Most Read
Bebe Rexha Insists She 'Won't Stop' Despite 'Upsetting' Album Chart Performance
Music

Bebe Rexha Insists She 'Won't Stop' Despite 'Upsetting' Album Chart Performance

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Plan to Use a Classic '80s Song for Their Wedding's First Dance

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Plan to Use a Classic '80s Song for Their Wedding's First Dance

Phoebe Bridgers Gets to Be Heart-Eating Nurse in Jackson Browne's New Music Video

Phoebe Bridgers Gets to Be Heart-Eating Nurse in Jackson Browne's New Music Video

Chris Martin's Vocal Coach Unimpressed by His Performances

Chris Martin's Vocal Coach Unimpressed by His Performances

BTS Makes a Case for Smooth Criminals in 'Butter' Music Video

BTS Makes a Case for Smooth Criminals in 'Butter' Music Video

Celine Dion Thankful for Vegas Show as It Allows Her to Really Embrace Motherhood

Celine Dion Thankful for Vegas Show as It Allows Her to Really Embrace Motherhood

'Duran Duran' Announce Comeback Album 'Future Past'

'Duran Duran' Announce Comeback Album 'Future Past'

T.I. Takes a Jab at Rape Accusers on New Song After Dodging Case in Las Vegas

T.I. Takes a Jab at Rape Accusers on New Song After Dodging Case in Las Vegas

Contestant Pulls Out of Eurovision Song Contest After Covid-19 Diagnosis

Contestant Pulls Out of Eurovision Song Contest After Covid-19 Diagnosis

Morgan Wallen Invited Back to Stage at Kid Rock's Bar Following N-Word Scandal

Morgan Wallen Invited Back to Stage at Kid Rock's Bar Following N-Word Scandal

Black Eyed Peas to Deliver 4K Interactive Streaming Concert in June

Black Eyed Peas to Deliver 4K Interactive Streaming Concert in June

Destiny's Child Nearly Got Pneumonia During 'Survivor' Video Shoot

Destiny's Child Nearly Got Pneumonia During 'Survivor' Video Shoot

Demi Lovato and Lil Nas X Join Ricky Martin and Pink for Can't Cancel Pride Event

Demi Lovato and Lil Nas X Join Ricky Martin and Pink for Can't Cancel Pride Event