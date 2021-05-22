Rebecca Black Gets Sensual on 'Worth It for the Feeling' Music Video

Music

When speaking about the music video, which is directed by Weston Allen, the 'Friday' hitmaker says it's so 'fun for [her] to play sexy in a more unconventional and unusual way.'

AceShowbiz - Rebecca Black has just released a new single called "Worth It for the Feeling". Days after treating fans to a teaser for its music video, the "Friday" hitmaker finally dropped the entire visuals, in which she gets sensual in a red bodysuit and fishnets.

The music video was published on Friday, May 21. In the clip, the 23-year-old beauty is seen taking the center of the queen of hearts card on an alcohol-littered poker table as she sings about being caught in a vicious circle of love.

"Here we go again/ Last time it took us down to the bitter end/ I might need some more healing/ But it's worth it for the feeling," she sings. "Here we go again/ Now I'm not looking back 'causе that pain is dead/ If history's repeating/ It's worth it for thе feeling."

Speaking about the new single, Rebecca said in a statement to the press, "It's been important to me to create as much of a distinct world/era for each single on my upcoming project as I can." She added, "This year has really been a reintroduction of not only where I'm at in my music, but really everything surrounding that to create a full picture."

"It's so fun for me to play sexy in a more unconventional and unusual way," the YouTube star went on. "And I want to keep challenging myself to disrupt the idea that people might have of the direction I am going in next."

Rebecca then praised Weston Allen, who directed music videos of both "Worth It for the Feeling" and her "Friday" remix featuring Dorian Electra, Big Freedia and 3OH!3. "Weston Allen seems to always be challenging that in the same way which makes working together that much more exciting to me," she gushed.

Weston also had some complimentary words for Rebecca. "Rebecca Black is one of the greatest 21st-century American folk heroes," Weston raved. "When I pitched her this video and asked to imprison her in a deck of cards, at a seedy backroom poker game, played with by living-love-dolls, she was very supportive. I'm also very grateful for #sizetwitter and their fantastic Rebecca Black edits giving me inspiration to the video’s themes of power and possession."