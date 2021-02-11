Rebecca Black Celebrates 'Friday' 10th Anniversary by Releasing Its Remix and Futuristic Music Video

Music

The YouTube star, who rose to fame with the hit single, says that she is 'thrilled to have some of [her] favorite artists' to be featured in the project, including Dorian Electra, Big Freedia and 3OH!3.

AceShowbiz - Rebecca Black has found a special way to celebrate the 10th anniversary of "Friday". The YouTube star, who rose to fame with the hit single, gave a surprise treat for her fans as she dropped a remix of the song in addition to a futuristic music video.

The 23-year-old announced the music release via Instagram on Tuesday, February 9. " 'friday' (remix) ft [Dorian Electra, Big Freedia and 3OH!3] out everywhere now. music video drops TOMORROW 2/10 @ 9 am PT. link in bio. directed by @westonallen64," she declared in the caption.

Produced by 100 Gecs' Dylan Brady, Rebecca's "Friday" is transformed to be a hyperpop remix that features a very different tone from the original one. Its music video, which was released on Wednesday, February 10, was directed by Weston Allen, and displays a futuristic landscape with some glitch effects.

In a statement released to the press, Rebecca further shared her thoughts about the "Friday" remix. "I'd had the idea to do this remix of 'Friday' for years leading up to now but honestly it was also mildly insane for me to think anyone else would want to be a part of it," she began her message.

"As I started talking about it with other artists and producers I couldn't believe how stoked people were about it," the internet personality added. "I am thrilled to have some of my favorite artists (and people) as a part of this moment – [producer] Dylan Brady, Dorian Electra, Big Freedia, 3OH!3."

This remix release came just a day after Rebecca's "Friday" was officially certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Commemorating the achievement, she put out via Instagram a picture of her holding the gold plaque.

"swipe for a surprise, this week 'FRIDAY' turns 10 AND has gone GOLD, been cooking up a very special remix featuring some iconic people," she captioned the post. "it drops on the 10 year anniversary TOMORROW NIGHT @ MIDNIGHT."