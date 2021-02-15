Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Accused of Trying to Kill Her Rival

WENN/Twitter/Mr. Blue Celebrity

In a new interview, Miss Jones claims that while the TV personality had nothing to do with the murder attempt, some people in Kevin and Wendy's camp were said to know about the alleged hit.

AceShowbiz - Popular 90s radio personality Miss Jones discussed Wendy Williams' headline-making Lifetime biopic "Wendy Williams: The Movie" in her recent interview. Speaking with a man named Skeletor, who reportedly used to work as Wendy's assistant during her radio days, Miss Jones made a shocking revelation about Wendy's ex-husband Kevin Hunter.

Jones claimed to Skeletor that Kevin tried to get her killed when she was on vacation in Aruba, though she didn't reveal the exact timeline of the alleged event. The radio personality further shared that she found out about the murder attempt within the first day of her trip. She tried to alert the goverment, but they didn't do anything to protect her.

"The government didn't do s**t," Jones recalled. "They didn't do--and I didn't do anything, because my husband at the time said he would take care of it."

She claimed that while Wendy had nothing to do with the murder attempt, Jones said that some people in Kevin and Wendy's camp knew about the alleged hit but opted to not tell her. "I really could have been taken out and this is what's messed up. This only came out--the people at BLS in Wendy's show supposedly knew about this because later on it came out in a lawsuit," she shared.

"I feel a way about that, because you have to put your own human decency in front of your job. And nobody from that camp bothered to say anything or send a little kite or nothing," Jones added.

In the interview, Jones also talked about Wendy's former assistant Nicole Spence, who tried to sue the TV personality and Kevin. "[Nicole] the one that knew about the hit, and only brought it up in her court hearing when she was trying to sue Wendy and Kevin," Jones explained. "Supposedly, allegedly, Kevin had been hitting on her and she told him to stop and he kept on."

"So that's when she went to the station management, allegedly, to sue. And I hear that they wound up settling out of court because allegedly, she had proof of threesomes that she and Wendy and Kevin had been partaking in and BLS didn't want the smoke and that's why that s**t went away," she continued.

"In the interim when they got before the judge, she [Nicole Spence] said, 'oh and by the way, he [Kevin Hunter] tried to put a hit on her rival DJ at the other station,' " Jones went on to allege.