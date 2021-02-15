 
 

James Marsters Weighs in on Joss Whedon Abuse Allegations: 'Buffy' Was Not Without Challenges

The actor playing vampire Spike on the iconic 1990s TV series becomes the latest cast member to speak out after Charisma Carpenter and Michelle Trachtenberg made claims against the show's creator.

  • Feb 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star James Marsters has been left "heartbroken" by claims the hit show's creator treated his castmates terribly.

The actor, who played vampire Spike on the iconic 1990s TV series, has become the latest cast member to speak out after Charisma Carpenter and Michelle Trachtenberg took aim at Joss Whedon in damning social media posts last week (ends February 12).

Their allegations came several months after "Justice League" star Ray Fisher accused Whedon of being unprofessional on the set of the DC blockbuster he took over when director Zack Snyder was forced to step down due to a family tragedy.

In Twitter and Instagram posts shared on Friday, James wrote, "While I will always be honored to have played the character of Spike, the Buffy set was not without challenges."

"I do not support abuse of any kind, and I'm heartbroken to learn of the experiences of some of the cast. I send my love and support to all involved."

His statement came as fans started calling on fellow "Buffy" stars David Boreanaz and Alyson Hannigan to speak out.

Last week, Carpenter, who played Cordelia on the hit show, accused Whedon of creating a "toxic and cruel" atmosphere on set and abusing his power.

She also called him "mean and biting" and "toxic and cruel", accusing him of "pitting people against one another to compete and vie for his attention and approval."

  See also...

Meanwhile, Trachtenberg, who was a teenager on the set, accused Whedon of "very not appropriate behavior (sic)," adding, "What he did was very bad. But we win. By surviving!"

She didn't elaborate, but Carpenter claimed Whedon poked fun at her religious beliefs, called her "fat" when she was pregnant, blocked calls from her agents, and made her work long hours when she was six months pregnant.

"He called me in for a sit-down meeting to interrogate and berate me regarding a rosary tattoo I got to help me feel more spiritually grounded in an increasingly volatile work climate that affected me physically... and then unceremoniously fired me the following season once I gave birth."

The show's star, Sarah Michelle Gellar, has spoken out to support Carpenter and Trachtenberg, but refused to weigh in on their allegations, while castmate Eliza Dushku has also offered her support to the actresses.

And Anthony Head told TV show "This Morning" last week he was disappointed that he was not made aware of his castmates' issues on set.

"I've been up most of the night thinking, 'What did I miss?'" the actor said on Thursday, February 11. "This is not a man saying he didn't see it so it didn't happen. I am gutted - I am seriously gutted... I was like a father figure. I would have hoped someone had come to me to talk about it."

Whedon has yet to make a public comment about the allegations.

