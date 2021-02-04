 
 

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Vet James Marsters Splits From Wife of a Decade Patricia Rahman

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Vet James Marsters Splits From Wife of a Decade Patricia Rahman
WENN/FayesVision
Celebrity

Patricia Rahman, who is 23 years younger than him, files for divorce from the 'P.S. I Love You' actor not long after the pair marked their 10th wedding anniversary.

  • Feb 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" alum James Marsters has separated from wife Patricia Rahman after 10 years of marriage. According to court documents, Patricia filed for divorce at a Los Angeles courthouse.

The filing took place not long after the couple marked their 10th wedding anniversary. It was also reported the case is classified as a dissolution of marriage without minor children.

The "P.S. I Love You" actor, who is 23 years older than Patricia, met her for the first time at a concert in Amsterdam. "I met her backstage and got her phone number, but then my jeans were cleaned out by the crew and they threw it out. I'd given her my number, but she took down one digit wrong. It took her six months to call all of the different combinations," James previously recalled their encounter.

The actor popped the question to Patricia in May 2010 in Trier, Germany. The two later tied the knot in a private civil ceremony in Los Angeles in January 2011.

  See also...

This is James' second divorce. He was previously married to Liane Davidson from 1989 until 1997. They share one son together.

James is best known for his character as British vampire Spike on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer". Back in 2020, the actor recalled a weird confrontation between him and the hit show's writer/creator Joss Whedon about his character, who was introduced as a villain during the second season before transforming into an unlikely ally and love interest for Buffy Summers.

"I came along, and I wasn't designed to be a romantic character. But then the audience reacted that way to it," James explained. "And I remember he backed me up against a wall one day, and he was just like, 'I don't care how popular you are, kid, you're dead. You hear me? Dead. Dead!' And I was just like, 'Uh, you know, it's your football, man. OK.' "

James, however, noted that Joss wasn't really angry at him. Instead, he "was angry about the situation" that forced him to create James' character into a romantic vampire.

You can share this post!

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby Wreak Havoc in Toy Store in 'Cry Baby' Music Video

Angelina Jolie Puts Pricey Gift From Brad Pitt on Sale Amid Divorce
Most Read
Dax Shepard Wants People to Know His Marriage to Kristen Bell Has Not Been Easy
Celebrity

Dax Shepard Wants People to Know His Marriage to Kristen Bell Has Not Been Easy

Dustin Diamond Didn't Check Lump in His Neck Earlier Because He's 'Afraid of the Public Attention'

Dustin Diamond Didn't Check Lump in His Neck Earlier Because He's 'Afraid of the Public Attention'

Adam Driver Accused of Physical Assault by Veteran Actress: He's a Great Actor but a Terrible Person

Adam Driver Accused of Physical Assault by Veteran Actress: He's a Great Actor but a Terrible Person

A Model and Five Others Arrested After Illegally Changing Hollywood Sign Into 'Hollyboob'

A Model and Five Others Arrested After Illegally Changing Hollywood Sign Into 'Hollyboob'

Chad Ochocinco and Girlfriend Sharelle Rosado Stir Up Engagement Speculation

Chad Ochocinco and Girlfriend Sharelle Rosado Stir Up Engagement Speculation

Fans Come to Chloe Bailey's Defense After She Cries on IG Live for Being Attacked on Social Media

Fans Come to Chloe Bailey's Defense After She Cries on IG Live for Being Attacked on Social Media

Jimmy Kimmel Dragged for Comparing Jon Stewart to Donald Trump

Jimmy Kimmel Dragged for Comparing Jon Stewart to Donald Trump

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With Dreamy Vacation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With Dreamy Vacation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

John Travolta and Daughter Ella Recreate 'Grease' Scene in Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad

John Travolta and Daughter Ella Recreate 'Grease' Scene in Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad

Jenna Jameson Claims She Dumped Marilyn Manson Due to His Creepy Fantasy of Burning Her Alive

Jenna Jameson Claims She Dumped Marilyn Manson Due to His Creepy Fantasy of Burning Her Alive

Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Unveils Huge Snake Tattoo in Rare Intimate Look of Life at Home

Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Unveils Huge Snake Tattoo in Rare Intimate Look of Life at Home

Ja Rule Invites Donald Trump to Join Iconn After Twitter Ban With One Condition

Ja Rule Invites Donald Trump to Join Iconn After Twitter Ban With One Condition

Wendy Williams Shows Regret for Ignoring Evelyn Lozada's Warning About Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams Shows Regret for Ignoring Evelyn Lozada's Warning About Kevin Hunter