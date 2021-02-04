'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Vet James Marsters Splits From Wife of a Decade Patricia Rahman

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

Patricia Rahman, who is 23 years younger than him, files for divorce from the 'P.S. I Love You' actor not long after the pair marked their 10th wedding anniversary.

AceShowbiz - "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" alum James Marsters has separated from wife Patricia Rahman after 10 years of marriage. According to court documents, Patricia filed for divorce at a Los Angeles courthouse.

The filing took place not long after the couple marked their 10th wedding anniversary. It was also reported the case is classified as a dissolution of marriage without minor children.

The "P.S. I Love You" actor, who is 23 years older than Patricia, met her for the first time at a concert in Amsterdam. "I met her backstage and got her phone number, but then my jeans were cleaned out by the crew and they threw it out. I'd given her my number, but she took down one digit wrong. It took her six months to call all of the different combinations," James previously recalled their encounter.

The actor popped the question to Patricia in May 2010 in Trier, Germany. The two later tied the knot in a private civil ceremony in Los Angeles in January 2011.

This is James' second divorce. He was previously married to Liane Davidson from 1989 until 1997. They share one son together.

James is best known for his character as British vampire Spike on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer". Back in 2020, the actor recalled a weird confrontation between him and the hit show's writer/creator Joss Whedon about his character, who was introduced as a villain during the second season before transforming into an unlikely ally and love interest for Buffy Summers.

"I came along, and I wasn't designed to be a romantic character. But then the audience reacted that way to it," James explained. "And I remember he backed me up against a wall one day, and he was just like, 'I don't care how popular you are, kid, you're dead. You hear me? Dead. Dead!' And I was just like, 'Uh, you know, it's your football, man. OK.' "

James, however, noted that Joss wasn't really angry at him. Instead, he "was angry about the situation" that forced him to create James' character into a romantic vampire.